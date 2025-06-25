Nance Arte Productions and Grand Performances Present LATIN GOES SKA in Downtown Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for an electrifying evening of genre-bending rhythms as Nance Arte Productions, in collaboration with Grand Performances, presents Latin Goes Ska—a high-energy, open-air celebration of ska and Latin music on Saturday, June 29 at California Plaza (350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles). Admission is free, and the show promises a vibrant sonic experience that captures the soul of Los Angeles.

Headlining the night is the powerhouse Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra, joined by special guests Maria de Pilar (Los Abandoned), Jackie Mendez, Charles Farrar (Boogaloo Assassins, See Spot), Luis (Raskahuele), and JP (Viernes 13). Known for their bombastic brass and big band arrangements, Western Standard Time will lead the charge in fusing classic ska with rich Latin influences.

The full lineup also includes:

DJ Queline, spinning an eclectic mix inspired by growing up in LA

Mobtown, a nine-piece outfit reviving the traditional ska sound of the 1950s

The Elysians, a Southern California ska revue featuring members of The Untouchables, Pachuco Jose, Arise Roots, and more

Blanco Y Negro, LA’s Latin ska mainstays with over a decade of infectious grooves

The Untouchables, legendary LA ska pioneers formed in 1981

This one-night-only event is more than a concert—it's a cultural gathering and celebration of community, identity, and the joy of live music. Expect bold brass, deep grooves, and powerful performances that reflect the city’s multicultural roots.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Location: California Plaza, 350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Admission: Free

RSVP: Reserve Tickets on Eventbrite

