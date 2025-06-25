Nance Arte Productions and Grand Performances Present LATIN GOES SKA in Downtown Los Angeles

Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra to headline free concert blending ska and Latin sounds, June 29 at California Plaza.
Get ready for an electrifying evening of genre-bending rhythms as Nance Arte Productions, in collaboration with Grand Performances, presents Latin Goes Ska—a high-energy, open-air celebration of ska and Latin music on Saturday, June 29 at California Plaza (350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles). Admission is free, and the show promises a vibrant sonic experience that captures the soul of Los Angeles.
Headlining the night is the powerhouse Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra, joined by special guests Maria de Pilar (Los Abandoned), Jackie Mendez, Charles Farrar (Boogaloo Assassins, See Spot), Luis (Raskahuele), and JP (Viernes 13). Known for their bombastic brass and big band arrangements, Western Standard Time will lead the charge in fusing classic ska with rich Latin influences.
The full lineup also includes:
DJ Queline, spinning an eclectic mix inspired by growing up in LA
Mobtown, a nine-piece outfit reviving the traditional ska sound of the 1950s
The Elysians, a Southern California ska revue featuring members of The Untouchables, Pachuco Jose, Arise Roots, and more
Blanco Y Negro, LA’s Latin ska mainstays with over a decade of infectious grooves
The Untouchables, legendary LA ska pioneers formed in 1981
This one-night-only event is more than a concert—it's a cultural gathering and celebration of community, identity, and the joy of live music. Expect bold brass, deep grooves, and powerful performances that reflect the city’s multicultural roots.
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Location: California Plaza, 350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Admission: Free
RSVP: Reserve Tickets on Eventbrite
