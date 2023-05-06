NYC Moth Slam Winner to Bring PATIENT 13 To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

"I got rid of all the toxic people and there was no one left!" This June, NYC storyteller, storytelling coach, lawyer, actor and Moth SLAM Winner Gail Thomas will put her collection of highly-acclaimed funny stories on-stage together for the first time at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In Patient 13, Gail's quest to find the dividing line between herself and others goes to a whole new level after a cancer diagnosis. Gail, a chronically single woman in New York City, excels at setting boundaries until she gets a scary diagnosis. It forces her to re-examine her relationship with herself and others, culminating in an FDA-approved psychedelic study as patient 13. Patient 13 is directed by Dan Oliverio and runs June 2nd, 3rd, 6th,18th and June 21st at the Broadwater Theatre Black Box.

Chronically single, Gail has always been good at staying busy, setting boundaries and avoiding intimacy. That is, until a scary diagnosis makes her realize that she might just need to slow down and get some help. But, who can she trust? This dark comedy solo show tracks Gail's quest to find the line between herself and others after a cancer diagnosis and her participation as patient #13 in a ground-breaking FDA study that gives psilocybin (magic mushrooms) to cancer patients with anxiety and depression. As reported in countless publications, including the New York Times, the Atlantic, La Monde, the study has blazed a trail for the potential legalization of the psychedelics for use as a medical treatment.

BIOS

(Writer/Performer) Gail Thomas is a Moth StorySLAM winner and has performed on RISK!, The Story Collider, Stories From Stage, and The Liar Show. Voiceover credits include Late Night with David Letterman, Beavis and Butthead, Angelo Rules and John Cameron Mitchell's Anthem Homunculus. She's appeared on Law & Order SVU, saying "We have your honor. Not guilty." Her short comedy My BFF is on Funny or Die and won audience favorite at New Filmmakers. Gail also writes scripts for world-class live events including Tribeca Film Festival Awards show, the Gotham Awards and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Los Angeles. She has crafted speeches and talking points for celebrities, politicians and executives, including Martin Scorsese and Bill Clinton. A former lawyer, Gail has over 20 years of multimedia writing experience and is currently a storytelling coach for The Story Studio and PracticalStorytelling.com. For more info visit www.gail-thomas.com

Director Dan Oliverio has directed and produced theater in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles for both non-profit and for-profit companies including such shows as The Importance of Being Earnest, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Pygmalion, and the works of contemporary playwrights such as Jennifer Maisel and Michael MacLennan. He has also translated various classical plays from Spanish to English and is the author of the award-winning book, The Round World: Life at the Intersection of Love, Sex, and Fat. He is currently a teaching artist at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Location

The Broadwater (Black Box) 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034

Dates

Friday June 2 2023, 5:00 PM

Saturday June 3 2023, 11:00 PM

Tuesday June 6 2023, 6:30 PM

Sunday June 18 2023, 11:30 AM

Wednesday June 21 2023, 5:00 PM

Single tickets are priced at $12 and available online or at the show's box office.

Click Here