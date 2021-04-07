NFMLA to Host Panel On TV Producing with Dayna Lynne North

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with writer and producer Dayna Lynne North.

North will discuss her career as a producer and showrunner, her production company Loud Sis Productions and their new deal with Sony Pictures Television, and her work on the Emmy-nominated Insecure.

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/april2021/play/606503acd334040062706a48. Streaming April 16th, 2021 | 7:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT.