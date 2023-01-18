Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month

Performances run February 10 - February 26, 2022.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month

Fifteen years after it made its original appearance in the Los Angeles theater scene, 9 to 5, The Musical is debuting on the Musical Theatre West stage! Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theater company, will bring some of Dolly Parton's award-winning music to life for its first show of the 2023 season.

Just ahead of Women's History Month, this classic hit will uplift spirits and female empowerment as the perfect production to kick off the new year. Audiences can experience 9 to 5, The Musical on select nights from February 10 - February 26, and are invited to celebrate the official premiere in true "Dollywood" style on Saturday, February 11. Tickets range from $20 - $125 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

"We wanted our first production of the season to be something funny, exciting, and upbeat," said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. "We knew 9 to 5 was the perfect choice, and Dolly Parton's masterful songs are sure to bring our audiences to their feet. Our hope is to welcome more of the many different communities in Long Beach and southern California to our theater this year, to enjoy a slice of Broadway in their own backyard."

Based on the hit 1980 movie of the same name starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, 9 to 5 was adapted into a musical in 2008 in Los Angeles before taking on Broadway. Set in the male-dominated 1980's workplace, audiences will be rooting for Violet, Doralee, and Judy as they face off against their sexist, egotistical, oppressive boss. Witty dialogue, powerful songs, and hilarious scenes make 9 to 5 an instant classic. Music from Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton shines bright, and will have audiences humming along to fan favorites like "Get Out And Stay Out" and the titular "9 to 5." Her incredible songs are joined by screenwriter Patricia Resnick's script. The two worked together on the original 1980 film, and joined forces once again for the musical production.

The shows leading ladies will be played by Ashley Moniz as Judy Bernly (National Tours of Kinky Boots, Sister Act, 9 to 5), Madison Claire Parks as Doralee Rhodes (The Fantasticks and The Baker's Wife Off-Broadway), and Daebreon Poiema as Violet Newstead (3-D Theatricals' Once On This Island and Tarzan, Moonlight Amphitheatre's Sister Act, MTW's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Ed Staudenmayer (Girl from the North Country, Anastasia National Tour) will play the egotistical president of Consolidated Industries, Franklin Hart, and the infatuated Roz Keith will be played by Chelle Denton (Troubadour Theater Company Die Heart, Ensemble Theater Company Emma: The Musical). The rest of Consolidated Industries' workplace will be staffed by some of Southern California's most talented stage favorites.

Celebrating women in the workplace, helming the production is Cynthia Ferrer, who is making her return to the MTW director's chair. Ferrer has previously directed 9 to 5 for San Diego Musical Theatre, and directed the star-studded Damn Yankees at MTW last year. Musical Direction will be provided by Wilkie Ferguson III, whose music direction credits include Kinky Boots at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, and Newsies for 5 Star Theatricals, and the critically-acclaimed MTW production of Spamiliton in March 2022. Choreography will be by Broadway Arts Community Co-Founder Alexis Carra Girbés, whose Fosse-inspired moves were recently seen on the MTW stage in Damn Yankees last fall.

Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5 will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, February 10 - February 26, 2022, with a special ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, February 17. Tickets start at $20 - $125, and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219451®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Cast:

  • Chelle Denton - Roz Keith

  • Ashley Moniz - Judy Bernly

  • Madison Claire Parks - Doralee Rhodes

  • Daebreon Poiema - Violet Newstead

  • Ed Staudenmayer - Franklin Hart

  • Josh Alvarez - Ensemble

  • Leonel Ayala - Ensemble

  • Keith Bearden - Ensemble/Joe

  • Michael Bullard - Ensemble

  • Michael Cavinder - Ensemble/Tinsworthy

  • Brandon Dubuisson - Ensemble/Josh

  • Erin Dubreuil - Ensemble

  • Kurt Kemper - Ensemble/Dwayne

  • Edgar Lopez - Ensemble

  • Missy Marion - Ensemble/Missy

  • Marissa Ruth Mayer - Ensemble/Dance Captain

  • Isabella De Souza Moore - Ensemble/Maria

  • Amelia Prochaska - Ensemble

  • Alyssa Simmons - Ensemble/Margaret

  • Nikki Elena Spies - Ensemble

  • Chris Tuck - Ensemble/Dick




STEPPIN OUT WITH BEN VEREEN Announced At Catalina Jazz Club, February 24-25 Photo
STEPPIN' OUT WITH BEN VEREEN Announced At Catalina Jazz Club, February 24-25
The Cooper Company has announced the return of Ben Vereen, one of North America's greatest entertainers performing his popular stage show, Steppin' Out with BEN VEREEN at Catalina Jazz Club (6725 West Sunset Blvd.) in Hollywood.
Do LaB Announces Lineup For LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE 2023 Photo
Do LaB Announces Lineup For LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE 2023
Today, Do LaB has announced the musical lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle, North America's original boutique festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023.
STORY PIRATES LIVE ON STAGE!: AMAZING ADVENTURE Announces Benefit Show March 11 Photo
STORY PIRATES LIVE ON STAGE!: AMAZING ADVENTURE Announces Benefit Show March 11
Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills).
Girl Trip Presents John Patrick Shanleys THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW At The Broadwater Photo
Girl Trip Presents John Patrick Shanley's THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW At The Broadwater Black Box
John Patrick Shanley's the dreamer examines his pillow will be presented at The Broadwater Black Box (Santa Monica Blvd and Lillian Way) from January 26 through February 5. Staged and conceptualized by female director Harrison James, the production stars Tom Degnan (CBS' Limitless), Fernando Siqueira (The Actors' Gang's Shambles) and Lucy Rose Morgan.

More Hot Stories For You


STORY PIRATES LIVE ON STAGE!: AMAZING ADVENTURE Announces Benefit Show March 11STORY PIRATES LIVE ON STAGE!: AMAZING ADVENTURE Announces Benefit Show March 11
January 17, 2023

Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills).
Girl Trip Presents John Patrick Shanley's THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW At The Broadwater Black BoxGirl Trip Presents John Patrick Shanley's THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW At The Broadwater Black Box
January 17, 2023

John Patrick Shanley's the dreamer examines his pillow will be presented at The Broadwater Black Box (Santa Monica Blvd and Lillian Way) from January 26 through February 5. Staged and conceptualized by female director Harrison James, the production stars Tom Degnan (CBS' Limitless), Fernando Siqueira (The Actors' Gang's Shambles) and Lucy Rose Morgan.
Cast And Creative Team Announced For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Rose Center TheaterCast And Creative Team Announced For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Rose Center Theater
January 17, 2023

Are you a fan of Disney's classic animated film, The Little Mermaid? If so, you won't want to miss the upcoming production at the Rose Center Theater in Orange County. Renowned director and musical director Tim Nelson will be leading a talented creative team of choreographers Diane Makas, Jennifer Matthews, and production designer Chris Caputo, to bring the beloved story to life on stage from February 18th to March 5th.
Holocaust Museum LA to Present 'From the Danube to the Pacific, Reinventing Home: The Artwork of Dave Fox'Holocaust Museum LA to Present 'From the Danube to the Pacific, Reinventing Home: The Artwork of Dave Fox'
January 17, 2023

Holocaust Museum LA will present 'From the Danube to the Pacific, Reinventing Home: The Artwork of Dave Fox,' officially opening Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.
Lauren Patten, Ciara Renee, and More Will Lead THE LONELY FEW at Geffen PlayhouseLauren Patten, Ciara Renee, and More Will Lead THE LONELY FEW at Geffen Playhouse
January 17, 2023

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its world premiere musical The Lonely Few, with book by Rachel Bonds (Sundown, Yellow Moon; Michael & Edie), music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), and directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy, Significant Other) and Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). The Lonely Few is produced in association with FourthWall Theatrical (This American Wife, Jagged Little Pill).
share