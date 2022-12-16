Mr Brainwash Art Museum Opens its Doors This Weekend
The exhibition opens on December 18 in Beverly Hills.
The Mr Brainwash Art Museum has announced the long-awaited opening of its doors to the public; beginning Dec. 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA; in a unique, three-story building designed by renowned architect Richard Meier.
This one-of-a-kind exhibition explores the artist's output and evolution since Thierry, aka Mr Brainwash, first came to prominence over ten years ago in the award-winning documentary, Exit Through the Gift Shop, which chronicled his development as an artist and the production of his first exhibition, Life Is Beautiful (2008), held in Los Angeles.
The culmination of a decade's worth of solo shows around the globe (including Miami, Tokyo, and Seoul, among others), as well as collaborations with everyone from Madonna to Pope Francis, the Mr Brainwash Art Museum consists of vibrant, multi-medium works and immersive installations that invite visitors into the artist's energetic and hopeful worldview.
This includes Mr Brainwash's signature mash-ups, combining the iconic imagery of pop art with the subversive language of street art while referencing an array of influential thinkers, artists, and cultural touchpoints-from Albert Einstein to Marilyn Monroe, Bob Marley to Batman, Charlie Chaplin to Banksy.
An interactive, all-ages art playground unlike any other, the Mr Brainwash Art Museum serves as a joyful reminder of the artist's personal mantra: Life Is Beautiful.
Tickets for the Mr Brainwash Art Museum (465 N Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210) are now available online at the Mr Brainwash Art Museum.
