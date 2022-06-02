 Moonlight Stage Productions Postpones Performances of CINDERELLA

Moonlight Stage Productions announces that recent rising COVID-19 cases in the region have directly affected its cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" and will postpone two performances of its opening week. The show will now open Fri., June 10 at 8 p.m. Patrons holding tickets for the Wed., June 8 performance will be rescheduled to Tues., June 14 while those with tickets for Thurs., June 9 will be rescheduled to Tues., June 21. Originally issued tickets will be honored on the new dates. Patrons who are unable to move into the new dates may contact VisTix at (760) 724-2110 for options.

The health and safety of Moonlight's patrons, artists, and staff have always been a top priority and The Moonlight appreciates the understanding of its patrons in these challenging times.

Single tickets are priced $17 - $61 with additional general lawn discounts for seniors, students, and the military.

The Moonlight follows the protocols set forth by the state and county, Cal/Osha, and Actor's Equity Association for its company members. Any guidelines issued by the state or the county that affect patrons will be listed at moonlightstage.com.

Patrons with concerns about personal health are encouraged to wear masks at performances.

For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.