Melanie Mayron and Sandra Tsing Loh to Bring GRIEF BACON AND OTHER HOLIDAY TREATS to Odyssey Theatre

The performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
Odyssey’s Thresholds of Invention series will present Melanie Mayron and Sandra Tsing Loh in ‘Grief Bacon and Other Holiday Treats’.

Melanie Mayron (Thirtysomething) and Sandra Tsing Loh (NPR) share old and new humor for the holidays in Grief Bacon and Other Holiday Treats, a quick evening of (much-needed) amusement presented as part of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series.

The term “grief bacon” comes from the German “kummerspeck,” aka: “weight gain from emotional overeating.” And yes, if the world’s just all too much, you can wear your pajamas.



