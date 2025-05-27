Magician Benjamin B Knows Will Make Fringe Festival Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written for the 15th annual Hollywood Fringe by festival veteran Benjamin B, TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS seeks to answer the question of indecision. Every day, you make 35,000 decisions-big, small, conscious, subconscious. Can you ever really know how to make the right choice? Join Magic Castle featured magician Benjamin B for an evening of magic and mentalism as he explores these concepts and reflects on his own life and choices. And, unlike other shows at Hollywood Fringe, and elsewhere, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity since you can only see it once.

"I wanted to protect the secrets and integrity of the show, as well as the many surprises..." Benjamin B says, talking about this policy. "So, once you see the show, that's it. You can tell your friends to come, but you won't be able to join them." Benjamin explains how audience members' ID's are checked and added to a list of attendees, and if you're already on the list, you're not allowed to attend. "It's very important to prevent the show from leaking to future audience members."

Delivered with Benjamin's signature biting wit, this one-man magic show features mind reading, one-of-a-kind illusions, and breathtaking stunts with humor and surprising heart. This original show is a must-see for fans of magic and avant-garde theater alike. The easiest choice you will ever make is to join us for TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS: A Magic Show for Indecisive People.

Writer and performer Benjamin B is an entertainment industry veteran and lifelong magician whose work you have definitely seen before-on tv or in theme parks, featured in landmark Los Angeles venues, or illusions he has developed for world-class magicians. TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS is his second show with Hollywood Fringe, a triumphant and highly personal return for the festival veteran, directed by newcomer Caiti Rey.

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS: A Magic Show For Indecisive People runs select dates in June at the Skiptown Playhouse.

