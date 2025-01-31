Maatology Productions To Present THE GOODLUCKS In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maatology Productions has announced the return of its acclaimed one-act play, The Goodlucks, on February 19 at 8:30 PM, at The Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre located at 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. This performance is part of the Hollywood Independent Theatre Festival presented by Combined Artform - Asylum.

As awards season heats up, the married couple in The Goodlucks find themselves on edge amid the buzz and anticipation surrounding their critically-acclaimed stage play. But what happens when two successful actors, who also happen to be married, compete during awards season? Envy rears its head, and conflict ensues as they become anxious about the possibility of being the first African American married couple to be nominated for a major theater award.

Hollywood Fringe Festival veteran Tanya Neeley reprises her leading role as Juanita, after receiving rave reviews for her performance during the play's debut at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

“This one-act play tackles subjects like adversity in creative fields, the experiences of women of color in the industry, and the significance of certain awards,” said Marcus Ma’at Atkins, the head writer, director, and producer. “It’s an honest and insightful piece that examines the industry and its surface-level dealings.” Atkins hopes that The Goodlucks will shed light on the standards applied to certain individuals based on ethnicity, gender, and perceived value. “This play will make every artist or creative reflect on their identity and the people around them,” added Atkins.

Starring: Tanya Neely, Cartrell Daniels, Dorian Alexsis, Brea California, Jataun Gilbert, Ottea O'Connor. Understudies: Nathaniel Culpepper and Janae Washington.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 8:30 PM WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theater - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes ADMISSION: Ages 13 and up TICKETS: $25.00, Hollywood Independent Theater Festival - the goodlucks

