MUSI-CAL to Spotlight Five New Musicals at Catalina Jazz Club in June

The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) has announced the next installment of its ongoing MUSI-CAL series, taking place at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The evening will feature selections from five original musicals in development, providing a platform for Southern California writers and composers to share new work with audiences and industry professionals alike.
The event will be hosted by Broadway and international stage veteran Boise Holmes, whose credits include Wicked, Once on This Island, and The Lion King. MUSI-CAL is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer) and Linda Shusett (Co-Producer), both board members of FNAM.
The June 18th MUSI-CAL will feature selections from the following new works:
Book: Blaire Battle & Graham C. King
Music: Xander Ambrose
Lyrics: Xander Ambrose & Blaire Battle
Set in a near-future tech-driven world, Dreamverse explores what happens when two young developers create a device that allows users to explore their dreams—unleashing unforeseen emotional and psychological consequences.
Book & Music: Barri Lynn Hollander
Story Consultant/Arrangements & Additional Lyrics: Julia Hollander
A pop-folk exploration of trauma, recovery, and the illusion of fairy tale endings, Bless Your Heart blends humor and heartache in a style that recalls Next to Normal and Falsettos.
Book, Music & Lyrics: Michael Gordon Shapiro
A high school underachiever discovers he can control the wind in this coming-of-age superhero tale about identity, self-worth, and finding your place in the world.
Book, Music & Lyrics: Annika Hoseth
Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, this ensemble piece follows a group of interconnected characters—from a college student to a shelter dog—discovering strength, change, and community in unexpected ways.
Book, Music & Lyrics: Laura Schein & Ben Zeadman
Inspired by real events, Miss Hysteria follows Louise Gleizes, a 19th-century actress institutionalized in Paris, who uses performance—both artistic and psychological—as a means of resistance and self-expression.
MUSI-CAL is a recurring FNAM program dedicated to the development and promotion of new musicals by Southern California-based writers. Over the years, MUSI-CAL has presented more than 100 in-progress musicals, offering creatives a vital opportunity to present their work in front of a live audience while fostering community support for emerging voices in the art form.
Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM for dinner and drinks; show begins at 8:30 PM
Venue: Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028
Tickets:
VIP Seating: $40
General Admission: $30
Student General: $25
Tickets are available at: ticketleap.events
