MUSI-CAL to Spotlight Five New Musicals at Catalina Jazz Club in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) has announced the next installment of its ongoing MUSI-CAL series, taking place at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The evening will feature selections from five original musicals in development, providing a platform for Southern California writers and composers to share new work with audiences and industry professionals alike.

The event will be hosted by Broadway and international stage veteran Boise Holmes, whose credits include Wicked, Once on This Island, and The Lion King. MUSI-CAL is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer) and Linda Shusett (Co-Producer), both board members of FNAM.

Featured New Musicals

The June 18th MUSI-CAL will feature selections from the following new works:

Dreamverse

Book: Blaire Battle & Graham C. King

Music: Xander Ambrose

Lyrics: Xander Ambrose & Blaire Battle

Set in a near-future tech-driven world, Dreamverse explores what happens when two young developers create a device that allows users to explore their dreams—unleashing unforeseen emotional and psychological consequences.

Bless Your Heart

Book & Music: Barri Lynn Hollander

Story Consultant/Arrangements & Additional Lyrics: Julia Hollander

A pop-folk exploration of trauma, recovery, and the illusion of fairy tale endings, Bless Your Heart blends humor and heartache in a style that recalls Next to Normal and Falsettos.

The Whirlwind

A high school underachiever discovers he can control the wind in this coming-of-age superhero tale about identity, self-worth, and finding your place in the world.

It Just Takes Time

Book, Music & Lyrics: Annika Hoseth

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, this ensemble piece follows a group of interconnected characters—from a college student to a shelter dog—discovering strength, change, and community in unexpected ways.

Miss Hysteria

Book, Music & Lyrics: Laura Schein & Ben Zeadman

Inspired by real events, Miss Hysteria follows Louise Gleizes, a 19th-century actress institutionalized in Paris, who uses performance—both artistic and psychological—as a means of resistance and self-expression.

About MUSI-CAL

MUSI-CAL is a recurring FNAM program dedicated to the development and promotion of new musicals by Southern California-based writers. Over the years, MUSI-CAL has presented more than 100 in-progress musicals, offering creatives a vital opportunity to present their work in front of a live audience while fostering community support for emerging voices in the art form.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM for dinner and drinks; show begins at 8:30 PM

Venue: Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028

Tickets:

VIP Seating: $40

General Admission: $30

Student General: $25

Tickets are available at: ticketleap.events

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC