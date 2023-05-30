MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5

The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) has announced the presentation of MUSI-CAL at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Monday, June 5th.

Clayton Farris (actor, writer, and social media influencer) and Laura Schein (actor/writer/songwriter/co-creator of the acclaimed new musical Emojiland) will host this MUSI-CAL concert. The program will feature selections from four new musicals such as REAL HOUSEWIVES: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, The Art Forger, This Used to be a Disco and Miss Hysteria.

MUSI-CAL is one of FNAM's programs that fosters the development and support of new musicals by allowing audiences to see and react to works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. The program offers our So-Cal music creators' encouragement and a public showcase of their work. Here, people in the industry greet friends and meet new talents. MUSI-CAL has featured more than 100 musicals in progress in a few short years.

Here is more information about the new musicals presented on June 5th:

REAL HOUSEWIVES: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Richelle Meiss Book & Lyrics

Sam Johnides & Tony Gonzales Music

A hilarious drag parody of the show that you're embarrassed to admit that you watch!

THE ART FORGER

Laura Watkins Music & Lyrics Nicholas David Brandt, Book Based on the NYT Best Selling Novel "The Art Forger" by B.A. Shapiro

The Heist that rocked the Art World was only the beginning.

THIS USED TO BE A DISCO

A musical screenplay by Brett Ryback & Jeff Luppino-Esposito

71-year-old bar owner, Nicky Fontana, must rally support to save Paterson, NJ's last gay bar from being knocked down by an incoming tech company. But his escalating battle with the young, gay, tech exec, Griffin Scott, will risk undermining the very community he's sworn to serve.

MISS HYSTERIA

By Laura Schein & Ben Zeadman

A new musical inspired by a true story

A work of historical fiction based on the life of Louise Gleizes, a talented actress with a traumatic past who performed symptoms of hysteria for Dr. Charcot's infamous neurology presentations at the Salpêtrière Institution in Paris. But Louise ultimately questions Dr. Charcot's motives and resolves to set herself and her fellow "hysterical" women free.

VIP Tickets are $35, and General Seating is $25.

All ticket sales are final and available online at: bit.ly/3MBByCq.

Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:30 PM curtain.

For directions to The Bourbon Room, please visit https://bourbonroomhollywood.com.

For more information visit: Click Here or Instagram: @LA_fnam.

Stick around after MUSI-CAL for the AfterShow in the lounge!