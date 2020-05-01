MOZAIK Future Arts Awards Calls For Artists Across The US To Submit Entries Responding To Pandemic

MOZAIK Philanthropy, a national foundation committed to democratizing philanthropy, has announced the MOZAIK Future Art Awards, an online competition inviting artists to share a work that can shed light on the global pandemic and help us imagine alternative futures.

The Future Arts Awards was created to keep people connected to the essential power of art during this period of social distancing and upheaval. All entries should represent a thought-provoking response to the current pandemic, although the works do not necessarily need to have been created during the crisis.

"We are living through a unique moment in human history where the power of art bears witness to the struggle, resistance, and resilience of the times," said Keely Badger, MOZAIK's Executive Director. "Art has always transformed culture; it shapes us, deepens us, and it sustains us. We believe there is no greater time in human history to curate creative perspectives that offer us a vision of what could come next - a future, reimagined."

The inclusive contest is open to all professional and amateur U.S. artists, and entries may be submitted through May 10th. All mediums are welcome, including visual/media arts, sound arts, performance, and social practice. People of Color, Native people, Queer people, Women, and other historically marginalized or underrepresented people are encouraged to submit their art. To deepen MOZAIK's commitment to flow funding as a model for diversity, equity, and inclusion in philanthropy, the organization has invited its 2019 flow funders in the arts to serve as judges. Winners will be announced at the end of May, with cash gifts of $2,000 awarded to each of ten winning submissions. A juried virtual exhibition showcasing the featured works will follow in June 2020.

MOZAIK Development Director Daria Mashouf added, "We recognize the realities of this deeply challenging time for everyone, especially those working within the arts community. As a foundation we want to support the national arts community through this initiative. We hope to continue programming additional opportunities for artists over the coming months."

To submit, please visit: https://mozaikphilanthropy.org/future/#submit





