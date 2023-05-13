MISSIONARY POSITIONS to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

What the f*ck is up with Evangelicals? Good Question! Dan can help. Born to devout Christians who had committed their lives to the service of the Lord, Daniel was raised in Thailand, Cambodia, and Romania, with a few years in the United States thrown in to stay relatable. Growing up a member of a Pentecostal Church, he always believed his mission was clear - bring salvation to the lost. However, cracks start to form when a good, Christian boy starts feeling a little lost himself. "Missionary Positions" includes adult language and discussion of adult themes, and is therefore not recommended for the little ones. Missionary Positions is written and performed by Dan Prevette, directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, and presented in association with the Zephyr Theatre.

Using a multi-media blend of true stories, characters, and cultural commentary, this auto-biographical solo show about faith, doubt, and trauma finds Dan asking the question no one around him seemed interested in asking; "what's so wrong with being lost?"

Dan made his solo performance debut as a part of Solofest 2020, the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, where 'Missionary Positions' was selected for Best of Fest. Now, following unforeseen global events, Dan is resurrecting his show live at the Zephyr Theatre for his Hollywood Fringe Festival Debut!

Missionary Positions opens June 4th at The Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046, 323.469.9988). Three performances: Sunday June 4 2023, 6:45 PM, Friday June 16 2023, 7:15 PM and Saturday June 24 2023, 3:45 PM. Tickets are: Regular $20, Fringe Participant: $10, Backslider (Are you deconstructing, Ex-vangelical, or otherwise recovering from Christianity, and you aren't sure you want to hear another man talk about God? Dan gets it, and he promises, there won't be an alter call. Price is recommended, but pay what you can): $15 Purchase Tickets at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9837?embed=false&performance_id=21951&tab=performance

BIOS

Dan Prevette is a writer, performer, and speaker based in Los Angeles, California. He has performed as a stand up, improvisor, and live storyteller for multiple outlets including Flappers, The Brew Haha, Making Love With David Magidoff, The Moth StorySLAM, Two Truths And A Lie, Monkey Butler and UCB Mess Hall. He is a founding member of the indie improv team Some Kinda Monster, which created and developed an original form of improvised Law and Order and enjoyed a multi-year run at UCB Sunset. He has been featured on a variety of podcasts including Good Christian Fun, The Mighty Middle, Group Text, and The Kinship Collective, as well as co-producing and co-hosting The Back Pew, an R-rated podcast about faith and spirituality. As an actor and writer, he's been involved in numerous ad campaigns and a wide variety of scripted projects including College Humor, Startripper, Fantasies, Research, Inside The Extras Studio, I Hate It, and Diani and Devine Meet The Apocalypse. When off stage Dan works as a professional writer and creative consultant. He is 6'7" and thinks you should know the top of your fridge is probably filthy.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director) is winner of Best National Solo Artist, Board Member & Submission Screening Panelist of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Director & Instructor at Whitefire Theatre, and Founder & CEO of solo theatre company Soaring Solo LLC. Jessica has toured Internationally performing & teaching with her solo shows for over a decade. Her 1st solo show Oblivious to Everyone was published in "The Book of Estrogenius 2008", and her 2nd solo show ZE has toured festivals and schools nationwide. Jessica's work has been seen in the LA Women's Theatre Festival, the NYC Samuel French Playwright Festival, the Kansas City Fringe Festival, the NYC International Fringe Festival, the Sola Voce Festival, the Monodrama Thespis Festival in Germany, the Black Magic Women's Theatre Festival in Amsterdam and enjoyed an extended run at NYC's prestigious Theatre Row on 42nd Street. Johnson currently teaches a weekly FREE 1 person show development class in LA and does small group & private coaching through her company Soaring Solo LLC. As a Director & Developer, Johnson has co-created over 75 solo shows & has proudly taken home Top Of Fringe, multiple Encore Producer Awards, & several other accolades over the years. She is exceedingly excited to keep the tradition alive and direct multiple solo shows in this year's Hollywood Fringe festival. For more on this artist, please visit: www.JessicaLynnJohnson.com and email her directly at SoaringSoloArtist@gmail.com.