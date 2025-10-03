MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Open Rubicon Theatre Company 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rubicon Theatre will launch the company's 2025-2026 "CROSSROADS" Season with the electrifying hit Million Dollar Quartet. Set on the legendary night when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together at Sun Records for an impromptu jam session that changed the course of music history, this Tony-nominated musical celebrates the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. The Rubicon Theatre Company production is directed by Creg Sclavi, with musical direction by David Lamoureux. Packed with chart-topping hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” and “Hound Dog,” this exhilarating show immerses audiences in the raw energy and excitement of four superstars who changed music forever.

With many dates already sold-out, Rubicon has announced an added an extra week of previews and is offering a savings of $20 per ticket with Code: PREVIEW for performances October 15 - 19. Shows continue the next week, with a Gala Opening Night (Press Opening) on Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m., followed by a post-show reception with '50's food and music with the cast, creative team, and special guests (1950's attire encouraged). The regular production continues Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through November 9, 2025.

All performances are held at Rubicon's home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006. E. Main Street, Ventura, CA. 93001 (the corner of Main and Laurel). Ticket prices range from $40 to $104.50 (including a $5 processing fee), with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, military, and members of Actors Equity Association. Opening night tickets are $155 and include the party and a tax-deductible donation.

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the Tony Award-nominated musical that takes audiences inside the legendary jam session that took place on December 4, 1956, when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley came together at Sun Studio in Memphis for an unforgettable night of music. This incredible true story brings to life the magic of that fateful evening, filled with broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and unforgettable celebrations, all wrapped in a mix of poignant and humorous moments.

