MENASA Actors Virtual Open Call Hollywood Film TV Diversity Initiative With Studio For Performing Arts LA

Studio For Performing Arts LA and Walid Chaya have announced their next virtual open call diversity initiative on May 8th, 2021, to help performers of MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia) descent raise their acting profile and visibility to a panel of film and television talent agents, directors, producers and casting professionals.

More information is available at http://menasaperformers.com

The following VIPs will volunteer their time to support this initiative:

Marilyn Atlas, Producer/Manager, Marilyn Atlas Mgmt. & Co-Author of "Dating Your Character"

Jamie Roberts, Casting Director, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Andrew Burrill, Theatrical Talent Agent, Sovereign Talent Group

Mike Mosallam, Writer/Director, Brothers, Breaking Fast (President, Mike Mosallam Productions)

Dee Russo, Talent Agent, Eris Talent Agency

Ani Avetyan, Casting Director & Producer

Barrie Adleberg, Writer/Producer & Founder, Split Ends Media

Janelle Bernard, Theatrical Talent Agent, Daniel Hoff Agency

The upcoming open call is free and produced by Studio For Performing Arts LA's director Walid Chaya. The initiative gives performers from the underrepresented MENASA regions the opportunity to showcase to talent representatives a prepared one-minute film or television monologue.

As a recent study by the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition showed, only 1 percent of all television actors are of MENASA descent. This underrepresentation can make it difficult for upcoming MENASA performers to find work and struggle to be seen by casting directors and other industry professionals. Studio For Performing Arts LA is working to help performers from these areas get a foot in the door through their virtual open call.

The open call is free to enter and is scheduled to take place on May 8th with appointments booked between 10 am and 2 pm PT. Participants will meet virtually over Zoom to allow performers to sign up regardless of their location. The initiative is open for performers of ages nine and up who are of MENASA descent and able to legally work in the USA. Confirmed performers will be asked to present a one-minute film or television monologue online for a VIP panel of Hollywood professionals.

As a MENASA actor himself, Walid Chaya personally understands the challenges and struggles of those trying to get into the industry. Having worked on television shows such as 'The Blacklist: Redemption' and 'Madam Secretary,' Walid hopes to share his experiences and insight to help others find success through his work at Studio For Performing Arts LA.

The upcoming open call is part of the studio's scheduled series of events to assist performers from different background and regions around the world. These diversity initiatives help performers to improve their exposure and be considered for professional acting opportunities. More information about the acting studio and its upcoming events can be found online: http://studioforperformingarts.com

A spokesperson for Studio For Performing Arts LA said, "We strive for equality and to amplify the voices of actors from underrepresented groups, especially in the film and television landscape."

