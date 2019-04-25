MADE FOR EACH OTHER Comes To Hollywood Fringe Festival

"Made for Each Other,"the world's first gay marriage/Alzheimers play, is coming to the Hollywood Fringe Festival from New York, for six performances only, June 10 through the 22nd at Studio C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Written by award winning playwright Monica Bauer (Emerging Playwright Award, Urban Stages: Heideman Award Finalist, Actors Theater of Louisville) especially for versatile actor John Fico ( former company member at the Flea Theater; TV:"The Blacklist"), this touching dramedy has been performed to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orlando Fringe, Boulder Fringe, and Off Broadway at the United Solo Festival.

Gay marriage, with an Alzheimer's twist. One actor plays four parts in this tour de force dramedy about a gay couple, the power of memory, and the need to tell the truth. Vincent's desperate to have at least one good year before he falls into what could be Alzheimer's. Should he tell Jerry before the wedding, and give him a chance to back out? John Fico ("an incredible performance" Three Weeks) stars in this five-star hit first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

All tickets: $20. At the door, or in advance at hollywoodfringe.org





https://www.youtube.com/embed/JWab2ZxbAK8