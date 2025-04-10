Lynchian Documentary I KNOW CATHERINE, THE LOG LADY Sets Hollywood Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Know Catherine, The Log Lady, the new documentary centering on stage and screen actress Catherine Coulson, will have its Hollywood premiere on April 17th as the Closing Night Film of the American Cinematheque's This is Not A Fiction Film Festival. The intimate documentary is a look at the life and final performance of Coulson, who was a collaborator of the late director David Lynch.

Weeks after Lynch announced the return, 25 years later, of his 1990 groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, Catherine, best known as the iconic Log Lady, learned she had terminal cancer. Not wanting to disappoint Lynch, her fans, and her cast, Catherine struggled to live long enough to play the part of the Log Lady one more time before her own death days later.

Following its Hollywood premiere, the documentary will continue screening around the United States, including a weeklong run in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale beginning May 9th. In New York, it will premiere on May 1st at the IFC Center, with an encore screening on May 4th.

Ahead of the premiere, director Richard Green shared, "When Donna DuBain told me what lengths David Lynch and Catherine's closest friends went through to get her final performance as the Log Lady on screen, days before she died, I knew there was a great story there. In their own words, Catherine's friends weave a riveting tale of who Catherine was and how and why the show must go on."

The film is the true story of the extraordinary death and life of Catherine Coulson. Oscar-winning director David Lynch and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan each created new works for her. Celebrated actors, directors, writers and crew, who worked with Catherine across stage and screen, came together with her loved ones at her deathbed to help her play her most iconic role one last time.

Photo credit: Richard Beymer

Comments