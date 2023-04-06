Lucha VaVOOM Announces Two-Night Cinco De Mayo Engagement This May

Lucha VaVOOM (LVV), Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show featuring world-class lucha libre-style wrestling, burlesque, aerialists, comedy, and more, is set to return with their annual Cinco de Mayan engagement on Thursday, May 4th and Friday, May 5th at their historic home venue The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for this 21+ two-night glam/slam extravaganza are on sale now for $45.00â€’$65.00 at TicketWeb.com.

Los Angeles' institution has been wowing audiences across the globe for over 20 years with their brand of sexo y violencia. From L.A. to Tokyo, across the U.S. and Canada, and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for LVV's perfect combination of world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling interspersed with high-octane burlesque performances, death-defying aerial acts, comedy, lowriders, folklÃ³rico dancers, mariachis, tequila, tamales, and more â”€ all adding up to one unforgettable night.

This year's Cinco de Mayan wrestling lineup includes a group of powerhouse female wrestlers, including new AEW superstar and four-time AAA Reina de Reinas champion Taya Valkyrie, Dama Fina (former LVV champion), Tijuana-based Lady Pink and Amazona, and Zyra. Other wrestlers confirmed include Mexican luchador Rey Horus (former Lucha Underground and Ring Of Honor star), Magno "The Man Mountain" Rudo, El Bombero (former WWE cruiserweight champion), "Pretty" Peter Avalon, the utterly fearless and aerodynamically baffling Jack Cartwheel, plus LVV fan favorites Li'l Cholo, Los Crazy Chickens, Chocolatay Caliente, Chupacabra, Paquita (the drag wrestling version of the GRAMMY-nominated Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio), and Dirty Sanchez (the scatological master of lucha libre, wowing LVV crowds since 2008 with his underhand, dirty tricks and his signature move "A Taste Of The Awful!"), with more to be announced.

LVV promises to deliver incendiary burlesque goddesses, twisty contortionists, and death-defying aerialists, including Emma Vauxdevil (fire eater, sword swallower, tattooed burlesque queen), Frankie Fictitious (one of burlesque's most coveted performers, named Miss Exotic World in 2019, and a Burlesque Hall of Fame inductee), Marie Devilreux (Brazilian bombshell and international burlesque, fire, aerial showgirl), Miss Marquez (founder of Empowerment in Heels, a pillar in L.A.'s burlesque community), and the incomparable Lou Lou la Duchesse de RiÃ¨re (internationally renowned neo-burlesque dancer hailing from Kahnawake, Quebec, whose accolades include being voted #1 burlesque performer in Canada and holds titles from the Burlesque Hall of Fame), bringing her cowgirl skills back to the LVV stage.

Special guest ring announcer for both nights will be L.A.'s own Melissa Santos (professional wrestler, model, and actress, best known for her work on El Rey Network's Lucha Underground, AXS TV's Impact Wrestling, and Disney/Pixar's film Coco). Plus, delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights will be comedian host Blaine Capatch, with a special co-host to be announced.

LVV's Cinco de Mayan engagement comes on the heels of their Las Vegas residency being announced in February. The first shows to go on sale are set for July 28th-29th and October 27th-28th at the legendary House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

For more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.co.

For over 20 years, Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) has been delivering arguably the most electrifying show on earth, with a mind-blowing mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, comedy, and more. Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by Rita D'Albert and Liz Fairbairn, LVV -- voted Los Angeles' "Best Burlesque Show" by LA Weekly in 2012 and 2013 -- is good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall lucha libre matches for maximum enjoyment and action. LVV has created a Los Angeles tradition: from the local luminaries it attracts (Drew Carey, Jack Black, and more have sat in), to burlesque and lucha libre, where masked heroic wrestlers, in character-driven style, flip, fly, and amaze. It all comes together to make for one fun, surreal, glam-bam spectacle of raucous entertainment.

At LVV, they like a little sexo with their violencia. In between matches, the finest handpicked burlesque acts from around the world wow the crowds with their unique striptease skills, including raucous aerial acts, daredevil roller-skate girls, and Guinness-World-Record-holding hula hoop hotties. The Los Angeles-based performance troupe has regularly sold out 1,000-seat venues across the globe (including in Amsterdam, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, and many more), plus they've performed at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and Big Day Out Festival in Australia. In 2018, TV4 Entertainment released their award-winning documentary, Lucha VaVOOM: Inside America's Most Outrageous Show.

In their 20th anniversary retrospective (Sept./Oct. '22 issue), titled "How Lucha VaVoom Became a Queer Wrestling & Performance Extravaganza," The Advocate writes: "...the high-octane extravaganza has been an iconic entertainment institution for two decades now. And for a show seemingly centered on chi-chis and machismo, its history is surprisingly queer. Lucha VaVoom has evolved much over the years...the show has featured everything from famous comedian MCs like Margaret Cho and Jeffrey Ross to erotic aerialists like Violet Chachki of Drag Race fame along with other sexy gender-fluid performers. And of course, lots of buff, crazily costumed luchadors (of all genders) putting on a great show - some of whom have also been proudly out members of the LGBTQ+ community."

Los Angeles Times' 20th anniversary piece (2/8/23), titled "Burlesque, body-slams and bright masks: How Lucha VaVoom became an L.A. institution," proclaims: "Watching the mesmerizing, in-ring action at a Lucha VaVoom show is a veritable experience. But the wrestling itself is only one flavor of performance on display. From its very first show...in 2002, the Los Angeles institution has fused lucha libre with burlesque...and over the last 20-plus years has grown to include stand-up comedy, visual art, low-riders, and a host of other artists under the same psychedelic circus tent...For so many wrestlers, lucha libre and Lucha VaVoom specifically offer a laboratory for experimentation and a sense of creative freedom that's liberating compared to the frequent self-seriousness of American pro wrestling."

