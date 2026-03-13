Gloria Molina Grand Park to Host EASY MORNINGS Series

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With the theme “Discovery as Power,” Gloria Molina Grand Park is inviting Angelenos of all ages to deepen their relationships with themselves, community and the park at Gloria Molina Grand Park's Easy Mornings. Two Saturday mornings—April 4 and 18, 2026—filled with free nature-inspired activities and workshops! Each installment will encourage families to change their perspectives about the natural world—in time for Earth Day—and see it in beautiful and unexpected ways. Discovery at the 6th annual Gloria Molina Grand Park's Easy Mornings isn't just fun, it's empowering!



This year's free programs, which take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., include family yoga, arts & crafts, a clothes swap, face painting, storytelling, a “Zen Den” holding space for guests who need a sensory break from all the action, and so much more.



In addition, during the April 18th iteration, Gloria Molina Grand Park encourages families to expand their creative and artistic experiences by visiting Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, directly across the street, for its annual The Music Center's Very Special Arts Festival: Family Day. From 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., guests of all ages and abilities can enjoy live music and dance performances, interactive art-making activities, a magic show and more at the free outdoor festival.