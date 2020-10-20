Lower Depth Theatre's Upcoming Short Play Festival Examines The 2020 Election Through A Sci-fi Lens

The festival will feature six short plays by LA-based playwrights.

Los Angeles-based theatre company Lower Depth Theatre has announced dates and artists for their upcoming virtual festival, "The BIPOC Voting Plays: A Second Wave 'Pandemic Plays' Shorts Festival." The festival will feature six short plays by LA-based playwrights that merge the genre of science fiction with the imminence of the November 2020 election.

With the crucial 2020 election upon us, Lower Depth Theatre will virtually present "The BIPOC Voting Plays" on October 26th, 27th, and 28th, 2020. This three-day festival will be live-streamed through Facebook and Lower Depth's website: lower-depth.com.

This fall, Lower Depth Theatre brought together six playwrights to create half a dozen brand new ten-minute short plays within two weeks. The artistic team desired material that would capture the tremendous power, hope, fear, and suppression surrounding "the American vote." These thought-provoking, witty, and all-too-relevant short plays examine the upcoming election, voter suppression, and our current political landscape through a critical lens highlighted through the sci-fi genre. All six plays are centered around BIPOC characters and play within a genre that is notoriously under-represented in BIPOC stories.

The BIPOC Voting Plays festival will also feature conversations with each playwright and a "town-hall" artist conversation on the final evening.

In June 2020, Lower Depth Theatre was one of the many theatres across the globe to wonder what the future holds for humanity and cultural institutions as doors closed indefinitely. In response, they initiated the "2020 Pandemic Plays: A 10-Minute Short Play Festival." The first round of playwrights explored the impact of the COVID-19 lock-down on relationships, jobs, and mental health. The future is still unknown, but theatre artists everywhere continue to come together, adapt, and stir up conversation within these new virtual formats.

Playwrights include June Carryl, Kevin Douglas, Wendy Graf, Steve Harper, Penelope Lowder, and DeLane McDuffie. The festival readings are directed by Gregg T. Daniel and Michael Shepperd. Featuring artists from all over the country, including Yvonne Huff, Gilbert Glenn Brown, Tasha Ames, Karen Malina White, Silvia Tovar, Jason Delane Lee, Rob Nagle, Jonathan P. Sims, Matthew Hancock, Kamal Bolden, James Jones II, Emily Chase, Kacie Rogers, and Fran Bennett.

"The BIPOC Voting Plays" was produced by Lower Depth Theatre and Courtney Oliphant. The creative team includes Artistic Director Gregg T. Daniel and Sound Designer David B. Marling.

Live-stream of the festival will take place October 26th, 27th, and 28th, 2020 and viewing is free with registration. For tickets & more information, visit https://lower-depth.com/

