Lower Depth Theatre Returns With Their 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Lower Depth Theatre, a Los Angeles-based BIPOC theatre company, has announced their 4th annual Juneteenth Jamboree in partnership with Boston Court Pasadena. This family-friendly celebration will be an indoor jamboree that celebrates African American culture.

Tickets for the event are $15 for individuals and $25 for families of up to five. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting BIPOC and women-identifying voices in the theatre space.

The Juneteenth Jamboree will kick off on June 15, 2024, at Boston Court Pasadena at 2 PM. Guests can look forward to a day filled with food, dancing, and celebrations of African American culture. Activities will include the kids African arts & crafts table, a group quilting activity, lessons on the origin of braids, and much more.

At 3 PM, the event will feature a series of performances rooted in African American history and heritage. Renowned storyteller Gerald C. Rivers will begin the performances with captivating storytelling. This will be followed by a staged reading of an original 10-minute play inspired by Juneteenth and written by L.A. based playwright, T.Tara Turk-Haynes, and directed by Drina Durazo. The event will also feature a drum circle led by master of the music arts, Chazz Ross, and a traditional African dance performance by members of LA-based professional dance company, Le Ballet Dembaya.

All are welcome to attend this celebration of African American arts, culture, and history. For more information on how to register for Lower Depth Theatre and Juneteenth Jamboree, please visit https://www.lower-depth.com/juneteenth-jamboree-2024

