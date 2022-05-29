Lower Depth Theatre Brings 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration to Los Angeles

Los Angeles based BIPOC theatre company, Lower Depth Theatre, in partnership with The Fountain Theatre, will host their 2nd annual Juneteenth Jamboree & Freedom Walk. This family-friendly celebration comes in two parts: an outdoor jamboree celebrating African American culture and history at The Fountain Theatre and a virtual 5k walk with an audio podcast companion.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, but RSVPs are requested. All proceeds will go toward supporting BIPOC and women-identifying voices in the theatre space.

The outdoor festivities begin on Juneteenth (June 19th, 2022) at The Fountain Theatre at 5 PM. While host & DJ, Shammy Dee, pumps up the crowd guests can eat, dance and celebrate African American culture with their children at the Kids African Arts & Crafts Table.

At 6 PM guests can settle in and enjoy a series of performances rooted in African American history and heritage. Kicking off with a staged reading of a brand new 10-minute play inspired by Juneteenth and written by L.A. based playwright, t.tara turk-haynes, directed by Yvonne Huff Lee.

Then master of the music arts, Chazz Ross, will lead guests through an interactive oral storytelling and African Djembe Drum Circle. Concluding the evening's performances, members from LA-based professional dance company, Le Ballet Dembaya, will perform a traditional African dance and give the crowd a few lessons too! Guests will have the opportunity to show off their new moves at a dance party immediately following the performances.

Leading up to the celebration, Lower Depth encourages individuals and families to complete a virtual 5k walk, hike or jog in the week leading up to Juneteenth on their own time. Participants can download the Freedom Walk series on Lower Depth's podcast, "Audio Afterpieces with Lower Depth Theatre" to hear speeches & poems read aloud by actors from prominent historical figures including Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, and many more, in reflection and celebration of our newest National Holiday.

All are welcome to attend this celebration of African American arts, culture, and history.

For more information on how to register for Lower Depth Theatre and Juneteenth Jamboree and Freedom Walk, please visit www.lower-depth.com/juneteenth