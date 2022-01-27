Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival to Take Place in March

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will mark 29 years of producing over 600 extraordinary multicultural and multidisciplinary solo performers from around the globe.

The longest-running Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles, LAWTF will take place March 24- March 27, 2022. The Festival will be presented virtually again this year, in consideration of the safety of audiences and performers because of the recent surge of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The overall theme of the Festival is Beyond Boundaries.

The Champagne GALA and Awards Ceremony on March 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. will be held in honor of exceptional women who have made laudable contributions in theatre. The festivities include the presentation of the Integrity, Eternity, Rainbow, Maverick and Infinity Awards to distinguished women.

The 29TH Anniversary Opening Night GALA on March 24 will be hosted by Hattie Winston (Becker) and Ted Lange (The Love Boat). There will be performances in addition to the awards presentations.

Festival programs centered on performances take place on Friday, March 25 at 8:00, Saturday, March 26 at 3:00 and 8:00, and Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 and 7:00.

Each of these five shows will feature performances by exceptional female solo artists, including actors, musicians and dancers.

Jessica Lynn Johnson will return this year with her FREE workshop for writer-performers, The Art of Creating the One-Person Play, to be held virtually on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Founded by Executive Producer Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed., the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is an Annual Event unique among Los Angeles cultural institutions, not to be missed.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is a non-profit arts organization supported in part by the California Arts Council, LA County Arts and Culture, Department of Cultural Affairs of the City of Los Angeles, City of Culver City, City National Bank, KPFK 90.7 , Lendistry, Women in Media and Adilah Barnes Productions.

Early Bird single show tickets are $15.00 until March 1 or $20.00 thereafter. Early Bird GALA tickets are $20.00 until March 1 or $25.00 thereafter. A VIP all-access pass for the entire Festival is available for $80.00. Reservations will be available at (818) 760-0408 or go to http://www.lawtf.org To join and follow LAWTF on Facebook and Twitter, click on their links at http://www.lawtf.org