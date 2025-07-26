Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Plans Wine Down Sunday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sip, snack, and socialize with Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival in a scenic outdoor setting. Wine Down Sunday takes place at Malibu Wines & Beer Garden, 23130 Sherman Way, West Hills, CA 91307 on Sunday, August 17, 2025 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Come join LAWTF for "WINE DOWN SUNDAY"! We will gather to celebrate another summer season among us. Continuing the long tradition of our community mixers, our next host will be Malibu Wines & Beer Garden in West Hills. The event will include PERFORMANCES, PRIZES, and MORE!

Performers include spoken word artist and poet Fay Hauser-Price and more to be announced. Ticket cost covers 2 drinks from a selected menu. All guests in attendance must be at least 21 years of age and must bring a physical valid government ID. No children or infants are allowed.

Please be advised that the venue has valet parking ($8 on card or $6 cash). You may also find street parking a brief walk away. Anyone with a handicap placard does receive free valet. Food is not covered by the event price, but food trucks will be on-site if you would like to purchase from them.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. A critically-acclaimed international festival, LAWTF has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. These multicultural and multi-disciplined performers represent diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music and song.

Tickets are $26 through August 6, and $30 thereafter. Get your tickets at