Los Angeles LGBT Center's THE MISMATCH GAME ONLINE Set For This Month
Just when we need it the most, The MisMatch Game rises from the pandemic miasma to make a triumphant return - online! All the elements of the beloved, long-running comedy hit are back and ready to deliver their outrageous laughs via ZOOM on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, at 8pm. There will be gift card prizes for winning contestants chosen from the audience via lottery.
Producer and host Dennis "Gene Rayburn" Hensley will be joined by a panel of some LA's most creative, hilarious, and demented minds. The cast on Saturday 9/26 will include (in alphabetical order) Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Julie Brown (Melania Trump), Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Maile Flanagan (Danny Bonaduce), Chris Pudlo (Peewee Herman), and Marc Samuel (Morgan Freeman). On Sunday 9/27 the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Danté (Jack Nicholson), Danielle Gaither (Wendy Williams), Nadya Ginsburg (Cher), Rebekah Kochan (Pamela Anderson), Tom Lenk (Zooey Deschanel or Tilda Swinton), and Felix Pire (Ricardo Montalbán). All appearances are subject to change.
The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."
Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's full range of free and low-cost programs and services. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game has raised well over $150,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Tickets are $15 and may be obtained online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. ZOOM link will be provided with ticket purchase.