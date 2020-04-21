Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents LACO AT HOME

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), ranked among the world's top musical ensembles, presents a new LACO AT HOME digital program featuring six of LACO's virtuosic musicians and a special guest appearance by the Miró Quartet, hailed as "a marvel of single-minded phrasing and airtight ensemble" (Washington Post).

Hosted by Concertmaster Margaret Batjer, the program will be livestreamed on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, at 7:30 pm, and will subsequently available on demand. The Miró Quartet, which performs Schubert's sublime Quartetsat, was slated to appear on LACO's live In Focus program those same dates, but the performance was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. LACO AT HOME was introduced in late March to offer special and expanded web content. The livestreamed event is offered free of charge through the generous financial support of LACO donors.

The program also features several LACO artists performing solo works, including LACO Principal Cello Andrew Shulman with Albinoni's Adagio; Principal Flute Joachim Becerra Thomsen with Debussy's Syrinx, considered one of the most important solo works in the flute literature; Principal Percussion Wade Culbreath with Sonata No. 1 in G minor from Bach's "Sonatas and Partitas" for violin solo, arranged for solo Marimba; and Principal Clarinet Joshua Ranz with Bach's Allemande from Suite No. 4 for solo violoncello arranged for clarinet, and Hommage to De Falla by Hungarian composer/clarinetist Béla Kovács. In addition, LACO violin stand-mates Joel Pargman and Carrie Kennedy, husband and wife, perform the third movement from Miklos Rozsa's Sonata for two violins and Piazzolla's evocative Tango Etude No. 3 arranged for two violins.

The extraordinary chamber music of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's In Focus series is made possible in part by Jerry and Terri Kohl.





