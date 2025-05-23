Long Beach Symphony Named 'Nonprofit of the Year'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long Beach Symphony has announced that it has been selected as a 2025 California Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Lena A. Gonzalez, 33rd District. Long Beach Symphony is one of more than one hundred nonprofits honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve.

Founded in 1934, Long Beach Symphony has evolved into one of Southern California’s premier professional regional orchestras. Under the leadership of Music Director Eckart Preu, the Symphony continues to inspire and unite diverse audiences through the transformative power of music. Its mission focuses on engaging audiences of all ages and cultures, fostering a deep appreciation for the arts within the community.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Senator Gonzalez," said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. "This award is a testament to our dedicated musicians, staff, and supporters who strive to make music accessible and meaningful for everyone in our community.”

“We are grateful for the work of Long Beach Symphony and want to extend our congratulations for this well-deserved recognition,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), the sponsor for this initiative. “Nonprofits provide critical services, advocate for our most vulnerable neighbors, and enrich the lives of all Californians. From the childcare program to the soccer team, from the art class to the health clinic, and from the community organizer to the animal shelter, nonprofits make our communities stronger.”

“Nonprofits are not just innovators and problem-solvers, but also a major economic force within the state,” said Green. According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.

Now in its tenth year, the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminated with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, May 21st. Long Beach Symphony was represented by President Kelly Ruggirello and VP of Development John Cross.

The program is sponsored by the CalNonprofits in partnership with the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector. CalNonprofits, the leading policy voice for California’s nonprofit sector, focuses on advocacy, education, and research to build a more powerful and politically engaged nonprofit network across the state.

For more information about the Long Beach Symphony and its programs, please visit longbeachsymphony.org.

