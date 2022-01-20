Long Beach Opera Announces Opera Film ENTRY Gets an Album Recording

The film project's accompanying album is set for release on January 28th, 2022, by Animalia Music, and will also be available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Deezer. The first single, "Activation" has been released and is available on Spotify here.



The Entry album features the full score from the soon-to-be-released short film, which was developed in collaboration with indigenous artists based in Ogaa Po Ogeh - the occupied Tewa territory known as Santa Fe, New Mexico. Commissioned by Long Beach Opera, Entry features original music created by Tone Ranger featuring soprano Anna Schubert and a libretto/poetry by Birds' Nest Family, all of whom collaborated on the recording project. Entry is directed by actor and filmmaker Raviv Ullman, who recently made his operatic directing debut for Long Beach Opera and Boston Lyric Opera with an episode of the world premiere operatic mini-series Desert In.



Driven by a frenzied score - and stunning choreography by Anne Pesata, Sarah Hogland-Gurulé and Eugene "TreyVision" Pickett - Entry follows one woman's journey as she revisits key moments of the last year, in order to find her voice in the wake of the pandemic.



The opera film will premiere in 2022 on a date to be announced. The trailer can be seen here. More information about the full film can be found at Entryfilm.com.



Entry Album Tracklist:

1. Isolation

2. Activation

3. Transformation

4. Reintegration