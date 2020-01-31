Loft Ensemble Presents BIRTHDAY WISH In Sawyer's Playhouse

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced this season's third production in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's second stage), the world premiere of Birthday Wish written and directed by Victoria Anne Greenwood. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Adam Chambers, Sean Durrie, Charlie Daniell, Jana Hamblin, Marc Leclerc, Jenny Mitchell, Benjamin Rawls, Keaton Rogers, La'Vel Stacy, and Madylin Sweeten. There will be six performances only beginning Friday, February 21, at 8pm and continuing through Sunday, March 1.



All Claire wants for her birthday is for her rocker boyfriend to not break up with her. What she gets instead are crazy dreams, her dead dad, rock n' roll, and a better understanding of who she wants to be.



Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown and Elza Hofeld, costume design is by Bree Pavey and Victoria Anne Greenwood, and sound design is by Kenneth Rogers, Jr. Assistant director is Emma Latimer. Fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc, and music direction is by Adam Chambers and La'Vel Stacy. Original music is by Kenneth Rogers, Jr., Adam Chambers, Benjamin Rawls, and Keaton Rogers. Production manager is Jennifer Brofer and stage manager is Ben Anderson. The producers for Loft Ensemble/Sawyer's Playhouse are Bree Pavey, Mitch Rosander, and La'Vel Stacy.



General admission is $15 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You