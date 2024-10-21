Marin Hinkle and Justin Kirk to Star in LA Premiere of DANCE NATION at Lobby Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lobby Theatre will present an elevated staged reading of Clare Barron's finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, 'DANCE NATION,' starring Marin Hinkle, Justin Kirk, and Charmaine Bingwa.

Founded with support from AGBO, Anthony and Joe Russo's independent studio, Lobby Theatre is committed to building on the traditional symbiosis of theatre and Hollywood to nurture artists and advance dramatic storytelling in all forms. Lobby is showcasing 'DANCE NATION' at AGBO's Downtown L.A. campus from October 25-27, 2024.

'DANCE NATION' follows a dance team of adolescents- played by a multi-generational cast of adult actors - under the leadership of a take-no-prisoners dance teacher as they claw their way to the ultimate dream - a place in the national finals in Tampa Bay, Florida. Barron's ferocious, feral, and darkly funny play about girls standing on the edge of womanhood received the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize in 2017 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama in 2019.

"We're thrilled to offer Los Angeles audiences their first taste of Clare Barron's important, fearless, and funny play, says Robin Larsen, Lobby Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, who is directing the reading. "At a time when women's rights are being rolled back in this country, we're proud to present a play that celebrates women's power and ambition in such a singular and daring way. Clare has been wonderfully involved in this L.A. premiere reading, and we're honored to welcome her attendance at our performances."

"Supporting Lobby Theatre aligns with AGBO's mission to spotlight emerging artists and celebrate the storytelling community within our Downtown LA campus. We are honored to work with Robin Larsen and her team to showcase this award-winning play on the west coast," said Anthony and Joe Russo.

The complete cast includes Justin Kirk, Charmaine Bingwa, Marin Hinkle, Kavi Ladnier, Steven Klein, Jeanne Sakata, Kimberly Condict, Angela Lin, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Abby Marks. Casting is by Chris Redondo. Shows are Friday, October 25 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 pm. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime for complimentary pre-show drinks.

'DANCE NATION' is directed by Robin Larsen. Producers are Steven Klein and Deborah Puette. The extended creative team includes Aliha Strange (Associate Producer), Christopher Breyer (dramaturge), Paul Dufresne (technical director/lighting designer), Christopher Moscatiello (sound designer), Steven Butler (choreographer), Sarah Dawn Lowry (stage manager), Santana Mosher and Jacqueline Thornell (assistant directors), Michelle Hanzelova-Bierbauer (graphic designer/website design), and Shiloh Strong (production photographer).

