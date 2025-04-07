Tony-Nominated Musical BRIGHT STAR Hits The Stage At Mira Costa High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Students from the multi-award-winning Mira Costa Drama/Tech program will present the spring production featuring the original Broadway set, props, and costumes for the first time in student theatre.

Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Inspired by a true story, Bright Star focuses on literary editor Alice Murphy and her connection to a young soldier returning from World War II, who awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past; what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. The beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters create an uplifting theatrical journey that will captivate audiences of all ages.

This spring, catch the incredible Tony-nominated musical Bright Star at Mira Costa High School. Making its debut in student theatre, this production will utilize the original Broadway set, props, and costumes by the talented cast and crew from the multi-award-winning Mira Costa Drama/Tech program, accompanied by a live student orchestra that will help bring this musical to life. With music and story by the dynamic duo Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star promises to be a showstopping musical that combines top-rated student talent with professional-level production values, delivering high-quality entertainment to audiences.

Tickets are available online at www.miracostadramatech.org and at the box office at each performance held in the Mira Costa Auditorium. Residents aged 55 and older of Manhattan Beach can enjoy FREE performances by registering through the Be Our Guest program offered by the City at "Be Our Guest" Program for Older Adults.

