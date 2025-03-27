Video: World Premiere Musical REGENCY GIRLS In Rehearsal At The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Old Globe has shared a peek inside the sitzprobe for its world premiere new musical, Regency Girls. Performances for the Broadway-bound musical comedy run from April 2 to May 4, 2025, with the opening on April 10.

Regency Girls is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway's Spamalot, The Old Globe's Cabaret), and features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical).

The cast includes Isabelle McCalla, Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, Nik Walker, Gabe Gibbs, Janine LaManna, Sav Souza, Benjamin Howes, Kyla Stone, Marissa Rosen, Amy Jo Jackson, Ariella Kvashny, Ellis Dawson, Laura Leo Kelly, Jacob Caltrider, David Engel, Joel Acosta, Sophia LaRosh, and Wesley Carpenter.

In addition to Crittenden, Allan, Moore, Green, and Rhodes, the Regency Girls creative team includes orchestrations by Curtis Moore and James Sampliner; music supervision by Sampliner, scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by David Israel Reynoso; lighting design by Adam Honoré; sound design by Jason Crystal; music direction by Patrick Sulken; additional arrangements by Dan Lipton; fight direction by Jake Millgard; dialect coach Nathan Crocker; associate director Deidre Goodwin; associate choreographer Lee Wilkins; casting by Paul Hardt, Hardt Casting; and production stage manager Anjee Nero.