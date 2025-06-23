Live Taping Of  BLOODY MARY: LIVE! Comes to The Cat's Crawl in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pink Tax Productions will present an exclusive live taping of Bloody Mary: LIVE! a one woman show by Olivia Miller. Originally directed and produced by Olivia Munk and Part of the Night, this taping is directed by John Noble Barrack.

The presentation features Olivia Miller in the titular role. Emily Nash and Nicole Friedberg are producing. The performances will take place on July 17 & 18 at 7pm at The Cat's Crawl, 660 Heliotrope Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

"Teen Queen Mary Tudor takes to the mic to rehab her so-called "bloody" legacy in a gleefully vicious stand-up special. In this interactive set, "Bloody Mary" tackles the drama every #queenager deals with: divorced parents, sibling rivalry, and religious purges (...oops). Join the court of Mary as she talks about everything from boys to burnings at the stake. You know, just normal teenage things.

Written and performed by Olivia Miller, this smart, irreverent blend of stand-up comedy and one-woman theatricality was nominated for an OFFIE in 2024 and was named as one of The Guardian's top shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022.

The show has toured the UK twice, featuring stops in London (The Pleasance in 2024, The Vault Festival in 2023) and in Manchester (HOME Manchester in 2024). Bloody Mary: LIVE! has enjoyed successful runs abroad at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Vault Festival, and The City of Culture Festival. Stateside, the show has made appearances in New York (Club Cumming, Caveat, The Duplex) and Boston (ART's OBERON)."

Event Details:

• What: Bloody Mary: LIVE - Live Taping

• When: July 17 & 18 at 7pm

• Tickets:

Tickets for the 17th here: https://lu.ma/710hiyra

Tickets for the 18th here: https://lu.ma/q3ju43vg

About Olivia Miller:

Olivia Miller is an actor and writer based in New York City. Best known for her one-woman show Bloody Mary: LIVE!, Olivia has also performed in numerous plays, musicals, and operettas, working with notable companies including The Playwrights Realm, The American Repertory Theater, Trinity Repertory Company, Gloucester Stage Company, Cherry Lane Theatre, Purple Rose Theatre Company, and Penobscot Theatre Company. In 2025, she wrote, starred in, and produced the comedic short, ROBOSAPIENS (Slogan TBD Productions). She previously made her film debut in LOLITA EXPRESS, a short about the young girls sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein (Houselight Films). Throughout the pandemic, Olivia was the co-creator, co-producer, and co-star of an original web series CALL FROM, which follows all your favorite theatrical characters trying (and failing) to connect via Zoom. All CALL FROM episodes are now streaming on YouTube.

Comments

