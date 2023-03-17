Linda Ann Watt is Offering a Master Class Online

Academy of Acting for Film and Theatre is offering Watt's Master Class Acting & Scene Study online live for 7-weekly sessions, 7-9PM, starting Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This class is highly participatory and space is very limited to give personalized attention to each actor. The curriculum includes relaxation, sense memory, "what if," voice projection, on-camera cold reading technique, in-depth scene study, and "the business of acting."

The principles of Stanislavski, Strasberg, Meisner, Adler, Hagen and Katselas are explored including studies on the neuroscience of acting. Although "Master Class Acting & Scene Study" is designed for those wishing to enhance their career in acting for theatre and film, professionals in other fields can benefit. According to Watt, "This class equips anyone to be at ease in a public speaking setting." Watt's book, The Actors Manifesto; Create a Successful Acting Career is available on Amazon and complements the class.

Academy of Acting for Film and Theatre also offers "Workshop Advanced for the Working Actor," an ongoing advanced online Method acting class for professional actors (by invitation with audition) on Wednesdays, 7-9PM.

Linda Ann Watt is a member of SAG-AFTRA, past member of AEA, and a SAG-AFTRA signatory producer. She holds an MFA in Theatre Performance Pedagogy and has appeared in film, television, theatre and national commercials. She directs television, film and commercials and directed legendary greats including Betty White and Sid Caesar for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television. Watt is a 2015 Tony Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education, and a past board member of Women in Film (WIF) in Hollywood. Watt mentored students in film production through her company Corlin Productions at Raleigh Studios in L.A., and most recently, she instructed students at the School of Film, Media and Theatre at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Watt produced the educational DVD, The Method based on Stanislavski and Strasberg with Cloris Leachman, Martin Landau and Shelley Winters (the only teaching tool approved by legendary acting instructor, Lee Strasberg).