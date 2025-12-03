Coast To Coast Talent Group Will Host Annual Los Angeles Holiday Charity Event

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coast to Coast Talent Group will host its annual Holiday Charity Event this December, bringing together commercial and celebrity clients, industry professionals, and community partners for an evening centered on philanthropy.

This year’s event will support two Los Angeles nonprofits: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA wildfire-relief campaign and the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry.

The evening will include a silent auction with travel packages, sports memorabilia associated with figures such as Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Shohei Ohtani, and LeBron James, and collectibles connected to artists including Taylor Swift, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen. Additional offerings include acting classes, photography sessions, creative services, and spa, dining, and lifestyle experiences. A complete list is available at CTCCharity4LA.org/silent-auction.

Raffle baskets will be distributed throughout the event, featuring themes spanning beauty, entertainment, food, and other curated items. Attendees will also encounter a custom Step & Repeat, holiday décor, roaming photography, and additional on-site activations. Food and beverages will include a hosted taco bar, desserts from Copenhagen Bakery, a live holiday DJ, and offerings from Fuil Winery, Rancho West Beer, and Tequio.

Sponsors include Casting Networks, Casting.com, Stifel Investments, 33 TAPS, Cognitive Edge, TSMA, Red Sled Santa Foundation, and Skin FX. Invited celebrity clients include Dyan Cannon, Lou Ferrigno, Carnie Wilson, Maria Conchita Alonso, Tony Denison, Alan Parsons, Billy Boyd, Donna Pescow, Gary Busey, Merle Dandridge, Henry Bibby, Deep Roy, Meredith Thomas, and others.

“Giving back has always been at the heart of who we are,” said Hugh Leon, Partner at Coast to Coast Talent Group. “This event brings our clients, colleagues, and friends together to celebrate the season – and to make a meaningful difference for families who need it most.”

By supporting ReBUILD LA’s long-term rebuilding and relief programs alongside NHIFP’s food-assistance services, Coast to Coast Talent Group aims to address immediate needs experienced by Los Angeles households facing disaster-related displacement or food insecurity.

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARIES

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative was created in response to the 2025 California wildfires and provides rebuilding assistance, temporary rental or mortgage support, home-furnishing vouchers, and related services for uninsured, underinsured, or low-income households.

The North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry is a community-based pantry serving individuals and families in the San Fernando Valley, providing free groceries and essential items to households facing food insecurity.

ABOUT COAST TO COAST TALENT GROUP

Founded in 1987, Coast to Coast Talent Group is a Los Angeles-based talent agency representing performers across commercial, theatrical, youth, and voiceover divisions. The agency is known for its hands-on approach, client advocacy, and work with major national brands.