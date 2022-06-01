Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles In MacArthur Park presents 39TH ANNUAL RADIOTRON featuring Toddy Tee, Las Brujas Brew, Mc Lelann, Host Toquon Tha Mc, Bgirl Deya Deyis, Bboy Ali, Bboy Wilpower, Tha Union Station, Dj Phantom G, Reo Del Tempo, Popper Nikko, and Mix Master D, on June 24, 2022.

Part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park

Reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting

The historic hip hop youth center Radiotron was demolished long ago, but its legacy prevails. Thirty-nine years after its founding, we gather to celebrate the anniversary of Radiotron and to learn the history of Hip Hop culture in L.A.

The 39th anniversary celebration will feature performances by Toddy Tee, Las Brujas Brew, Mc Lelann, Host Toquon Tha Mc, Bgirl Deya Deyis, Bboy Ali,Bboy Wilpower, Tha Union Station, Dj Phantom G, Reo Del Tempo, Popper Nikko, and Mix Master D.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057



June 24, 2022

6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/340595288677

Parking:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720