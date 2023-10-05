Legendary Guitarist Pat Metheny Returns To CAP UCLA, November 3 -4

Legendary guitarist, composer and improviser, Pat Metheny, returns to UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) to headline Royce Hall on Sunday, October 29 at 7 pm.

The 20-time Grammy-winning artist launched his solo tour in conjunction with his latest album release, Dream Box, which features personal and fan favorites from his esteemed nearly 50-year career.

Metheny first burst onto the international jazz scene in 1974. With the release of his first album, Bright Size Life the following year (1975), he reinvented the traditional "jazz guitar" sound for a new generation of players. Throughout his career, Metheny has continued to redefine the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument. He has performed with artists as diverse as Steve Reich to Ornette Coleman to Herbie Hancock to Jim Hall to Milton Nascimento to David Bowie. His 20 Grammy Awards are spread out over a variety of different categories including Best Rock Instrumental, Best Contemporary Jazz Recording, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo and Best Instrumental Composition — at one point winning seven consecutive Grammys for seven consecutive albums. In 2015 Metheny was inducted into the Downbeat Hall of Fame, becoming only the fourth guitarist to be included and its youngest member.



In addition to his success as a performing artist, Metheny is an accomplished music educator. At 18, he was the youngest teacher ever at the University of Miami. At 19, he became the youngest teacher ever at the Berklee College of Music, where he also received an honorary doctorate more than twenty years later (1996). Metheny has taught music workshops all over the world, from the Dutch Royal Conservatory and the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz to clinics in Asia and South America.



Metheny has been a true musical pioneer in the realm of electronic music and was one of the very first jazz musicians to treat the synthesizer as a serious musical instrument. Years before the invention of MIDI technology, Metheny was using the Synclavier as a composing tool. He also has been instrumental in the development of several new kinds of guitars such as the soprano acoustic guitar, the 42-string Pikasso guitar, Ibanez's PM series jazz guitars and a variety of other custom instruments. Metheny continues to be one of the brightest stars of the jazz community, dedicating time to both his own projects and those of emerging artists and established veterans alike, helping them to reach their audience as well as realizing their own artistic visions.



Tickets are available now at cap.ucla.edu, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.