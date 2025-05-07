Laural Meade to Bring MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW to Hollywood Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laural Meade will bring Ms. Tucker Will See You Now to the Davidson/Valentini for Hollywood Fringe 2025. This tour de force performance serves up the extraordinary life and music of vaudeville legend Sophie Tucker - a comedienne that super fan Bette Midler called “a true vulgarian, a completely charming big-hearted broad.”



Combining the pizazz of Tucker’s risqué songs with raucous audience interaction, writer-performer Laural Meade channels Tucker’s irreverent wit and sexed-up spirit. With charming side-kick Fred Cassidy at the keys.

After a year-long performance residency at the historic Gardenia Supper Club featured her belting out Tucker’s saucy songs and stories, Laural was invited to continue performing in residence at the Los Angeles LGBT Center in the fall of 2024. They’re happy to welcome her back to the Davidson/Valentini Theater.

Actor’s Gang veterans Cynthia Ettinger and Mike Schlitt direct. Gowns are styled by Agatha Costume Designer Daniel J. Selon. Lights and sound are by festival maven Matt Richter.

Performances are at The Davidson/Valentini Theater at the Los Angeles LGBT Center running June 6th through 23rd.

All shows are pay-what-you-can with a $20 suggested ticket price. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 1st at the Hollywood Fringe Festival website.

Performance Dates: Fri 6/6 - 6:15 pm | Sun 6/8 - 4:00 pm | Thurs 6/12 - 6:15 pm | Thurs 6/19 - 9:45 pm | Sat 6/21 - 8:00 pm | Sun 6/22 - 4:00 pm | Mon 6/23 - 6:15 pm



