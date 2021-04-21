Latino Theatre Company Seeks Submissions for Digital ENCUENTRO Latinx Theater Festival

Following the success of Latino Theater Company's national "Encuentro" theater festival in 2014 and international "Encuentro de las Americas" in 2017, the company is now accepting submissions for "Re-Encuentro 2021," set to take place virtually Nov. 12 -Nov. 21. The deadline to submit is May 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT.



Celebrating the richness of contemporary Latinx theater and highlighting the diversity of Latinx culture in communities throughout the U.S., "Re-Encuentro 2021" will present eight companies in digital residence at The Los Angeles Theatre Center, offering performances, panels and events via Latino Theater Company's online platform. In addition to presenting their work to the public, artists will work together during the residency, sharing creative methodologies in artistic workshops that will culminate in public performances of a co-created new work. These pieces will allow participants and audiences to take an in depth look at the challenges and opportunities of creating work for a virtual platform. Public conversations about the work will include post-performance discussions, roundtable conversations, symposia and distinguished speakers.



Any ensemble, solo artist, theater company or producing entity may submit a production for consideration. Productions must reflect U.S. Latina/o/x theater and/or illuminate, expand or explode an aspect of Latinidad. Diversity of language (Spanish, Portuguese, English, Nahuatl, Quechua, French, Creole, Spanglish, etc.) is encouraged.



The distinguished selection committee includes Georgina Escobar, an award-winning playwright and director from Ciudad Juárez, México; actress, voice-over artist, writer, director, advocate, virtual event technical consultant and creative producer Adriana Gaviria; playwright and screenwriter Rickerby Hinds, who immigrated to L.A. from Honduras at the age of 13; noted translator Daniel Jáquez, co-founder of San Diego's TuYo Theatre and former artistic director of Milagro Theatre in Oregon; David Lozano, executive director of Cara Mia Theatre in Dallas, TX; Amelia Acosta Powell, associate artistic director at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis; Chantal Rodriguez, associate dean of Yale School of Drama and an assistant professor adjunct in the School's dramaturgy and dramatic criticism department; Dámaso Rodríguez, executive artistic director of Portland's longest-running professional theater, Artists Rep; and Latino Theater Company members Evelina Fernández, Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez and artistic director José Luis Valenzuela.



For more information on "Re-Encuentro 2021" and details about how to submit an application, go to https://www.latinotheaterco.org/re-encuentro.