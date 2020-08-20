Latino Theater Company Streams Reading Of AUGUST 29 Commemorating Death Of Ruben Salazar

Tune in for the Latino Theater Company's “sneak-peek” play reading.

Tune in for the Latino Theater Company's "sneak-peek" reading of a play named for the date in 1970, exactly 50 years ago, when Los Angeles Times columnist Ruben Salazar was killed while covering a large Chicano-led anti-war demonstration in East L.A.

In the play, a university professor is writing a book on the life of Salazar. As she writes, those days from the late 1960s and early 1970s come to life, helping her recall the past and challenging her to renew her activism.

Written and first produced in 1990 by members of the Latino Theater Company, then known as the Latino Theater Lab, August 29 was initially announced to open this month at the Los Angeles Theatre Center and is now scheduled to receive a fully staged production in 2021. A moderated panel discussion featuring special guests will precede the reading on Thursday, Aug. 27 and remain available on demand for 10 days.





• ON DEMAND: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

• ON DEMAND: A moderated panel discussion featuring special guests will precede the reading on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, and remain available on demand for 10 days.





Streaming at https://www.thelatc.org/.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You