Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel 11%

Rebecca O'Brien - GETTING THERE! - Hudson Guild Theatre 10%

Dionne Lea - THE WAY IT IS...NOW - el Portal Theatre 7%

Kristina Wong - SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 6%

Laser Webber - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

Walid Chaya - DEFYING LABELS - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 5%

Shelley Cooper - JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 4%

Jared Price - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Thymele Arts/The Jaxx Theatre 3%

Philip McBride - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Terron Brooks - HOLIDAZE HARMONY: LIVE - Garry Marshall Theatre 3%

Branda Lock - CABARET NIGHT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Tanya Thomas - NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Jason Stuart - STAND UP COMEDY! - Comedy Chateau 2%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 2%

Melia Mills - THUG LIFE - 905 Cole Theater 2%

Mazie Rudolph - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - el Portal Theatre 2%

Shirley Ritter Hatton - 2023 CABARET - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Cori Cable Kidder - A PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Kim Eberhardt - LOVE, DOLLY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 1%

Ruby Lewis - STARLET - Three Clubs 1%

Natalie Lander - LEGALLY BRUNETTE: THE SEARCH FOR MYSELF - Garry Marshall Theatre 1%

Rainee Blake - TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 1%

Maude Maggart - HERE COME THE DREAMERS - Gardenia 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Lucky Weaver - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 7%

James Alsop - 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 7%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - P3 Theatre Company 6%

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - The Old Globe 5%

Rumi Oyama - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 4%

Emily Mikolitch - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Leonel Ayala - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

Alan Collins, Angela Mattern, Nikki Snelson, Heather Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 3%

Christopher Mahr - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Seleyna Figueroa - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Hisato Masuyama and Paul Reid - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Tori Cusack - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

James Alsop - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Sonya Randall - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 2%

Amelia Boyce Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Marissa Herrera - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Niko Montelibano - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Alison Solomon - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Katie Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Keenon Hooks - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Danielle Bremburg-Orjala - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Melissa Schade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 9%

Ariel Tinsey - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Shon LeBlanc - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 7%

Michael Mullen - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 5%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 4%

Mylette Nora - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Barbara Mazeika, Taylor Capozzoli, Manuel Silva - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 2%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Toni-Leslie James - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Mylette Nora - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

Shon LeBlanc - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Nicole Medina - A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Aja Bell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Jaymee Ngernwichit - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Zoë Trautmann - PIPPIN - North Coast Rep 2%

Helen Huang - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 1%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Luis Cornejo - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 1%

Michael Mullen - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Shawn Rios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Elizabeth Cox - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Independent Shakespeare Co 1%

Nicole Arteaga - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%



Best Dance Production

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre 23%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Musical Theatre West 18%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 12%

RENEE - house of bards 11%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 8%

SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN - Zephyr Theatre 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Victory Theatre Center 6%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - The Broadwater - Mainstage 5%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 4%

THE JASON HELFGOTT EXPERIENCE - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

PALMARES - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%

AIM: AN UNTITLED LOVE - USC Bovard Auditorium 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Graae - FOLLIES - MTG at the Broad 10%

Eli Bauman - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 9%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 5%

Ryan Lefton - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 5%

Ariella Salinas Fiore - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 4%

Tina Landau - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Noam Shapiro - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

Cary Jordahl - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Fred Helsel - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Glenn Casale - THE KING AND I - Glenn Casale 2%

Ashley Ward - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 2%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Jordan Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Victoria Lavan - WINTER WISHES - Theatre West 2%

Marshelle Giggles-Mills - FUN HOME - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Infante - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 2%

Christopher Ashley - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Paige Price - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 1%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE - Cypress College 1%

Kari Hayter - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Del Shores - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 7%

Terri Hanauer - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68 7%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

Brynn Thayer - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Kathleen Delaney - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Jessica Lynn Johnson - MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Will Block - HENRY VIII - The Porters of Hellsgate 2%

Rodney To - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Andi Chapman - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Debbie Allen - FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 2%

Larry Eisenberg - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Ben Guillory - A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 2%

Thom Babbes - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Arden Teresa Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Sebastian Muñoz - LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Caryn Desai - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 1%

Lisa Portes - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 1%

Jennifer McMillin - ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 1%

Chay Yew - KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 1%

Michael Arndt - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 1%

Stephanie Coltrin - HAMLET - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Avalon Stone - DNA - C.D Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 6%

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 4%

THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 2%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 1%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Ahmanson Theatre 1%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 1%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cory Pattak & Paul Vaillancourt - CABARET - The Old Globe 8%

David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

Frank McKown - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 4%

Gavan Wyrick - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Donny Jackson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Szu-Yun Wang - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Michael Tovar - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Patrick Duffy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 3%

Ken Billington & Brian Monahan - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Shasta Armstrong - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Donna Ruzika - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Pablo Santiago - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Douglas Gabrielle - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Andrew Schmedeke - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 2%

David Zahacewski - SEMINAR - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Ken Billington - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Josh Epstein - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Vickie Scott - THE TEMPEST - Antaeus Theater Company 1%

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater 1%

Martha Carter - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 1%

Azra King-Abadi - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & IAMA Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dan Redfeld - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 13%

Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 10%

Brent Ramirez - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 5%

Aaron Wilson - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 4%

Jennifer Lin - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

Jenny Chaney - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Stephen Hulsey - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 3%

Gabrielle Maldonado - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Jan Roper - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Dennis Castellano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

Bradley Hampton - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Anthony Zediker - TICK, TICK . ..BOOM! - International City Theatre 3%

Julie McBride - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Ryan O'Connell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 2%

DJ Brady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 2%

Jonny Perl - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jesse J. Sanchez - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Chris Wade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Ryan Whyman - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Jennifer Lin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Robert Meffe - CABARET - The Old Globe 2%

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - El Portal Theatre 1%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Larry Collica - FUN HOME - CSH Playhouse 1%



Best Musical

44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 8%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 6%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 4%

RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 4%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 3%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

SIX (ARAGON TOUR) - Pantages Theater 3%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

1776 - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 13%

A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 11%

THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 7%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 6%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

TWILIGHT - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 3%

MACBETH - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

BISEXUAL SADNESS - The Road on Magnolia 2%

YOU CAN’T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY - Anemoia Films 2%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

MENSTRUATION A PERIOD PIECE - Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center 2%

JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

'GROUP THERAPY' - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

YONIVERSE - Broadwater Black Box 2%

THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 2%

WOUNDED - The Broadwater Second Stage 2%

A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 1%

KILL SHELTER - Theatre of NOTE 1%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Naomi Groleau - CARRIE - Cypress College 4%

Adina Verson - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Stephanie J. Block - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 4%

Roger Befeler - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 3%

Nico Fisher - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Zachary Quinn - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 3%

Delaney Holliday - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Coleman Payne - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Zandi De Jesus - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Calista Loter - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 2%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Jacqueline Patrice - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Tasha Taylor - ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

Niki Metcalf - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Gabriel Ramirez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Paul Nakauchi - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Emily Jewel Hoder - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Sierra Boggess - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Nina West - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Jess Be - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Anastasia Barzee - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Danica Waitley - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

Tommi Jo Mongold - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Emerson Collins - THE RED SUITCASE - Broadwater Main Stage 6%

Roberto Williams - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

Steven L Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 4%

Terryl Duluz - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 3%

Rachael Meyers - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 3%

Kristin Towers-Rowles - TOWARDS ZERO - Theatre 40 3%

Holly Sidell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Palisades 3%

Mann Alfonso - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 2%

William Elsman - JULIUS CAESAR - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Jess Be - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

CHRIS LEASK - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Akilah A. Walker - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Anna Camp - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Janet Wood - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

Amy Brenneman - THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Julia Cho - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 1%

George Salazar - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Perry Shields - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Danielle Heaton - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%

Alex Sheldon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Brendan Shannon - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Mason Conrad - NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

Lane Davies - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 1%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Play

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 9%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Ahmanson. 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards 4%

12TH NIGHT - Shakespeare By The Sea 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 4%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

WOUNDED - Broadwater Black Box 3%

2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 1%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 1%

ROMEO & JULIET - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%

BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 1%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 1%

YONIVERSE - Broadwater Black Box 1%

QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 1%



Best Production of an Opera

DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera 22%

TOSCA - LA Opera 19%

ROMEO ET JULIETTE - Valley Opera & Performing Arts/Mission Opera 16%

JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 15%

OMAR - Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 9%

THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE - Long Beach Opera 9%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 6%

THE RECITAL - Long Beach Opera 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beowulf Boritt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 9%

Craig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 7%

Joel Daavid - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 6%

Jesus Hurtado - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 4%

Anna Fleische - 2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Matt Herman - CARRIE - Cypress College 3%

Jason Sherwood - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Yi-Chien Lee - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Patrick Duffy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 2%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Bill Wilday - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Yuki Izumihara - THIS IS NOT A TUE STORY - Los Angeles Theatre Center 2%

Efren Delgadillo - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Ernest McDaniel - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Melodie S. Rivers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Yuri Okahana-Benson - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Christopher Scott Murillo - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Tim Farmer - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Graig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Katie Iannitello - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

François-Pierre Couture - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Kirk Douglas Theatre 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 1%

Christopher Beyries - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%



Best Solo Production

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre 15%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 12%

GETTING THERE WITH REBECCA O'BRIEN - Hudson Guild Theatre 11%

BARBARA BROWNELL - Santa Monica Playhouse 6%

CHARLOTTE MUNSON DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BRUNETTE: THE SEARCH FOR MY SELF - Garry Marshall Theatre 5%

SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Jaxx Theatre 5%

THIS WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE A ONE WOMAN SHOW - The Broadwater/The Jaxx Theatre 4%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 3%

TWELVE O’CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 3%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 3%

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING - Broadwater Black Box 3%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 3%

AMANDA BROOMEL - Little Fish Theatre 2%

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX - Broadwater, Black Box. 2%

I CAN'T INDIAN GOOD - Zephyr Theatre 2%

12 O’CLOCK TALES W AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 2%

AVAAZ - South Coast Repertory 2%

ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM - The Broadwater - Mainstage 1%

NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 1%

QUEEN OF FISHTOWN - Broadwater Black Box 1%

ALMOST MADE - Whitefire Theatre 1%

MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Whitefire Theatre 1%

TRAGIC MAGIC ~ A STORY OF RECOVERY - Whitefire Theatre 1%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 11%

Dan Moses Schreier - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 10%

Mitch Rosander - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 7%

Adam Matthew - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 6%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Ethan Strubbe - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Zero Osterlind - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 2%

Maddi Deckard - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Steve Shaw - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Tricia Minty - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Charlotte & Richard Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Andrea Allmond - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 2%

Garry Kluger - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Steven Parker - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 2%

Andrea Allmond - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - South Coast Repertory 1%

Jeff Gardner - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 1%

David R. Molina - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 1%

Dave Mickey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 1%

Robert Arturo Ramirez - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 1%

Jeff Gardner - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Nick Foran - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre 1%

Felicia Cantu - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kyle Critelli - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%



Best Special Event

VOICES OF AMERICA - South Coast Repertory 20%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 15%

JANE AUSTEN IN 48 MINUTES - Little Fish Theatre 13%

TWIN DADS - Sklar Brothers 11%

ARTISTS AT PLAY FEST! - Artists at Play 7%

PICK OF THE VINE - Little Fish Theatre 7%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 7%

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA/MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition 6%

THE FAIRY SHOW - Foolish Production Co 6%

FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 5%

CONTINUOUS SIGNAL: A PINK FLOYD AFFAIR - Digital Mechanix 2%

DEFYING LABELS BY WALID CHAYA - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chad Doreck - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Dana Meller - BRIGADOON - Musical Theatre Guild at the Alex 6%

Lukas Marvin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 4%

Emilie B. Mirvis - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Mia Akemi Brown - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Julia Lester - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Jordan Hicks - CARRIE - Cypress College 2%

Richy Mike - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Kennedy Kanagawa - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Sara Blanche Hayes - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Alan Ariano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Shanice Wilson-Knox - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 2%

Brent Ramirez - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Peter Crisafulli - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Ethan Le Phong - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Nick Cortazzo - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Jackie Shearn - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

Zoe Godfrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Alexandra Ackerman - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Addison Garner - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 1%

Hank the Dog - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 1%

Becca Peyton - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 1%

Donnie Riddle - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mat Hayes - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 7%

Leslie Stevens - INTO THE BREECHES! - International City Theatre 6%

Zoo Holmstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

Steven L. Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

Gina Yates - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Shawn Plunkett - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Bryan McKinley - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 2%

Jorge Garcia - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 2%

Ernie Gonzalez Jr. - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory 2%

zandi de jesus - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 2%

Branda Lock - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Charlotte Munson - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Kingsmen Shakespeare Company 2%

Miles Muir - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Carlos Gomez Jr. - ALMOST, MAINE - CSH Playhouse 2%

Allen Barstow - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Julia Cho - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Lyndsay Palmer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

PhiLip Bell - A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 1%

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Aisha Kabia - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - SkyPilot Theatre Company 1%

Rachaelmaye aronoff - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Kacie Rogers - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

Arye Gross - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%

Bruce Ladd - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 16%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 11%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 10%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 9%

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Theatre West 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 4%

SEUSSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

SAMA SAMA: SOLIDARITY IN THE FIELDS - East West Players 3%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Musical Theatre West 3%

SNOW WHITE - South Coast Repertory 3%

PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rose Center Theater 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Moonlight Youth Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - No Square Theatre 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Rogers Theatre 2%

THE PAGETURNERS - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 1%

LEGACY A PLAY WITH MUSIC - Grand 0%