LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! to Open at Kentwood Players in March

Kentwood Players will present Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally, opening Friday, March 14 at the Westchester Playhouse. This production is directed by Aric Martin and produced by Martin Feldman and Lou Saliba. Love! Valour! Compassion! is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performance dates are Friday, March 14 through Saturday, April 5, 2025. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on March 22 and continue through the rest of the run.

Featured in the cast are Kevin Dulude, Andre Heimos, Matt Landig, Michael Mullen, Giovanni Navarro, Ray Tezanos and Christopher Tiernan.

Love! Valour! Compassion! is Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning play that explores friendship, love, betrayal, and the struggles of gay men navigating life and relationships. Set over three summer weekends at a lakeside home, the play captures the humor, heartbreak, and humanity of a group of eight friends as they confront their fears, desires, and mortality.

