LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE to Return This Holiday Season to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

In a year that promises particularly joyful holiday reunions, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, the multimedia concert celebration of the beloved holiday film from Universal Pictures/Working Title, and the biggest hit in The Wallis' history, is planning to be back by popular demand, as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition with performances currently scheduled to run Saturday, November 27 - Friday, December 31, 2021. During its previous record-breaking runs in 2018 and 2019, nearly 30,000 people flocked to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Bram Goldsmith Theater to experience this exceptional staging, state-of-the-art video design, and award-winning production. LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE brings together friends and family alike to enjoy the unforgettable holiday classic in a three-dimensional world in which film and live action seamlessly intertwine throughout the London setting. Iconic scenes displayed on screens that travel throughout the set share the stage with an all-star cast of singers and live orchestra as they reimagine the film's hit soundtrack including, "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love," and Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." Casting will be announced this fall.

Tickets for Love Actually Live go on sale to the general public starting September 1, 2021, however, beginning today people can go to leading global entertainment discovery platform, Fever, to be added to the waitlist which will allow them early access to purchase general tickets. The Wallis' Fall 2021 season of programming will be available to renewing and new subscribers starting August 17 - September 1 -- giving patrons an early and exclusive opportunity to secure tickets to Love Actually Live. For more information on subscriptions or to make a subscription purchase, visit TheWallis.org/Subscribe.

"The superbly mounted musical," said the Los Angeles Times, is a co-production from the team behind Los Angeles' award-winning "For The Record" series and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Inspired by the 2003 classic holiday film written and directed by Richard Curtis, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, presented by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, will once again transform the Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater into a giant, immersive cinema for the modern day. Entertainment Weekly called the end result, "Pitch perfect! Such a celebration of love, the holidays, and the movie itself that it's hard to not fall in love, actually."

"In planning to return once again to our Bram Goldsmith stage, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE will hopefully provide the opportunity to celebrate together, in person, with the people we love in a year when it's needed the most," said The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "It is always a pleasure to collaborate with our For The Record family, and I'm grateful for the possibility to be sharing this very unique experience with Los Angeles audiences once again."

"During the past holiday season, we all adapted and watched artists perform live concerts online, participated in network television sing-a-longs, and some even went to drive-in movie theaters in an effort to feel surrounded by the festive spirit," said For The Record Live executive producer Shane Scheel. "As we move forward each day to a world on the mend, I am thrilled to once again plan to bring together our incredibly talented artists and deliver an evening to audiences each night [in-person] that is sure to strengthen connections, make merry and celebrate love."

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, musical staging by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Ben Soldate, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, casting by Stewart/Whitley and co-produced by Shane Scheel and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.

The health and safety of patrons, their staff and artists inside their venue is a top priority for The Wallis. All ticket buyers for any indoor programming will be required to show proof of full vaccination at time of purchase and upon entry at The Wallis. For children 12 and under and patrons who cannot receive a vaccination for medical or religious reasons, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the attending performance date will be required. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For more information and for The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols please visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.

Ticket prices for previews (November 27, 28, 30) are $35-105; ticket prices for December 1-31 are $39-$125 (subject to change). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Tues. - Fri., 9:30 am to 2:30 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/Love.