LIVING BETWEEN THE LINES Comes to 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Writer/performer Michael de Lara will bring his solo show Living Between the Lines: When Every Tribe Isn't Your Tribe to the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June. There will be four performances only at Theatre of NOTE Saturday 6/8 at 4pm; Wednesday 6/19 at 8pm; Wednesday 6/26 at 8pm; and Saturday 6/29 at 7pm. Running time will be 60 minutes.



Born on the Mason-Dixon line, growing up between the Reagan and Clinton administrations, exploring his own sexuality in a time well before anyone knew what #toxicmasculinity even was, and discovering his identity as a first generation Asian-American immigrant, songwriter/actor/writer Michael de Lara discovered a single, undeniable truth: I don't fit in with anybody. What other possibilities for life and living show up when one truly realizes that all his definitions, communities, and prideful delineations are completely contrived? Living Between the Lines is a one-man musical/cabaret about never fitting into any group, scored and performed on a loop pedal and guitar, and told through four days in the 1990s.



Michael de Lara is a singer, songwriter, actor, and writer. He has just returned from an international tour of Australia, Singapore, and Japan, performing Living Between the Lines along with his acoustic/loop pedal musical act. He has also worked on cruise ships and toured the US, South Pacific, Caribbean, and Europe. For more, go to michaeldelaramusic.com.



Tickets are $18 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/5426 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. Theatre of NOTE is located at 1517 N. Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You