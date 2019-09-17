LIVING A WHY NOT LIFE Announced At The Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced a four-performance engagement of Living A Why Not Life, written by Tonoccus McClain and Alex Dueben. The Lion King's McClain and his special guests will take the audience on a self-reflecting musical journey through the influences of musical theatre, jazz, pop, gospel, and other surprises. Opening is on Thursday, September 26, at 8pm.



Tonoccus McClain has been seen hosting FOX Family's California Summer Countdown, reporting on Channel One News, performing in Beauty and the Beast live at the Hollywood Bowl, touring in The Lion King as well as being featured in LA Opera's Porgy and Bess and in the LA Master Chorale for almost a decade. He can be heard singing on over 40 television and film soundtracks and commercials including The Lion Guard theme song, Glee, The Good Wife, Once Upon A Time, King Kong, Avatar, A Wrinkle in Time, Smallfoot, and the 2019 live-action film The Lion King.



Joining McClain will be (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Byram (The Blacklist, Jurassic World), Katherine Eames (Peter Rabbit, Paul McCartney's Egypt Station), and Destiny Lofton (Vegas: The Show, Tokyo Disney). The band will consist of Daniel Yokomizo (keyboards), Howard Lubin (guitars), Courtney Kakebeen (bass), and Chris Novicki (percussion).



The running schedule is Thursday 9/26, Friday 9/27, and Saturday 9/28 at 8pm and Sunday 9/29 at 3pm. Admission is $40 and tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





