LITTLE WOMEN Full-Length Classical Ballet Debuts at Pasadena Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Women Ballet, based on Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, will return with its Full-Length Classical Ballet for an encore presentation with three performances between June 21 and 22, 2025 at the historic Pasadena Playhouse.

This original, full-length ballet brings the beloved novel to life through dance, celebrating women's stories and the timeless journey of the March sisters as they come of age during a time marked by war, love, poverty, and profound personal discovery. A moving tribute to family, friendship, and finding one's voice, Little Women Ballet promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

After rebounding from the tragedy of the Eaton Fire where Little Women Ballet props, merchandise, painted signage, decorations, and many of the costumes were destroyed, Little Women Ballet thanks its many supporters for assisting in its rebuilding and is thrilled to be able to bring these special and unique experiences back this spring.

Pioneering more ballets about women and their stories, Little Women, is an original ballet, manifesting the coming of age of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy as they navigate an ever-changing world as they learn to embrace their artistic gifts and share them with the world as a source of comfort. A delightful tale of family, friends, finding yourself, and growing up, Little Women will warm the hearts of audiences of all ages.

Little Women Ballet pairs heartwarming life lessons with progressive ideas about women's roles in 19th century America. Be part of the story as Little Women Ballet dancers perform in the historic mansions and beautiful private grounds of this iconic landmark. Heritage Square is the living history and open-air architecture museum which includes eight historic structures located beside the Arroyo Seco Parkway in the Montecito Heights neighborhood in the southern Arroyo Seco area.

A combination of over 35-40 dancers take part in the full-length ballet. The ages of the dancers in both productions range in age from 10-75, donned in 19th century costumes make up the cast. Several of the musical compositions used for the production are composed by Daniel Robbins, combined with classic Victorian pieces. Dr. Robbins is a noteworthy music educator, composer, orchestrator, and classic film music reconstructionist.

This original Little Women full-length classical ballet brings Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel to life through dance, celebrating the timeless journey of the March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy – as they navigate love, loss, and personal growth during a transformative era, providing heartfelt and enchanting performances where audiences will witness unforgettable literary moments including Jo's rejection of Laurie, the whimsical Pickwick Club meetings, and Beth's touching farewell – all captured through beautiful choreography and storytelling.

The two-act classical Full Length Little Women Ballet will have three performances taking place on Saturday, June 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, June 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $42 - $49. Pasadena Playhouse is located at 39 S El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the full-length original classical ballet please visit https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/tickets-events/.

Little Women Ballet, established in 2023 by Emma Andres, is a series of dance works about the classic tale Little Women --- with the culmination being a full-length ballet. This work is a tribute to Louisa May Alcott and other female authors and artists and launches a movement toward more ballets surrounding women and their stories. As a female choreographer, director, and teacher, Andres, who is just 26 years old, believes it is crucial that young artists see stories that are uplifting, inspiring, and, most of all, center around characters they can relate to and admire.

The ballet features choreography that captures the essence of the characters and the pivotal moments in their lives. The dancers are coached in both their technical artistry and character development. Several of the musical compositions used for the production are composed by Daniel Robbins, combined with classic Victorian pieces from composers such as Debussy and Brahms, which complement the emotional depth of the story. It's a beautiful fusion of dance and literature, bringing the beloved characters and their experiences to life on stage.

Little Women Ballet has evolved into many forms, including several Dynamic Productions and a short film. Little Women Ballet, the Immersive Experience is currently taking place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. In addition, Little Women Ballet offers open ballet classes every Sunday, 12-1:45 PM, at Pasadena Civic Ballet. Intermediate and Advanced levels welcome.

Emma Andres is a professional ballet dancer and contemporary/classical ballet choreographer who has experience working in the techniques of jazz, contemporary, modern, and ballet. Andres earned her BFA in Dance Choreography at UC Irvine where she was a recipient of the merit-based William Gillespie Scholarship. During her time at UCI, Andres had the pleasure of working with distinguished faculty, including Lar Lubovitch, Diane Diefenderfer, Molly Lynch, Vitor Luiz, Tong Wang, Loretta Livingston, and Dr. Ama Wray. She has performed nationally and internationally, including in Shanghai, China, and Panama. In 2019, Andres showcased her first original choreographed work in a main-stage production, Façade Azur — a contemporary ballet piece experimenting with the different states of water. Recently, Andres has created several new ballet works that combine technique and whimsy, including In The Cosmos and American In Paris. She is currently the Department Analyst for UC Irvine's Dance Department, and a teacher, and resident choreographer for Pasadena Civic Ballet (PCB). Andres is a Ballet Teaching Artist for the Music Center in Los Angeles and is the Co-Artistic Director of SCOPIXdance, a new dance organization emphasizing exciting choreography from up-in-coming choreographers.

ArtistsPlus Productions, Inc. is the collective creation of three outstanding director-choreographers from Southern California. After collaborating on numerous projects, Diane De Franco Browne, Shauna Goddard-Barger and Jackie Kopcsak united their creative visions, coming together to form their own production company. ArtistsPlus Productions enhances the performing arts experiences by bringing the power and imagination of excellent dance-making to collaborative creative partnerships throughout Southern California and around the world.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds