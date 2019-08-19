LIFE IN BOOBS Announced At The Second City Hollywood!

On September 21st the new, comedic musical, LIFE IN BOOBS, debuts at Second City Hollywood. With Books & Lyrics by Casey Christensen (The Donkey Show), composed by celebrity vocal coach Rachael Lawrence (Grey's Anatomy, Glee), and conceived by Jennifer Goodman, LIFE IN BOOBS highlights true trials and tribulations of boobs everywhere, with original songs, comedic vignettes and dramatic monologues. The celebrated musical comedy will run from Saturday, September 21st to Saturday, December 14th at 10pm at Second City Hollywood in Los Angeles in their Studio Theater. The Second City Hollywood will also be donating a percentage of the show's ticket sales to Susan G. KomenR Los Angeles.

"This is a show for everyone from 21 to 120 years old and each person will drive home singing their own anthem. Women from all walks of life will relate to these true stories and we look forward to bringing more attention to this important project," said Christensen.

LIFE IN BOOBS came into fruition when actress Goodman realized there weren't any notable shows that focused on the lifelong journey your chest takes. Goodman and Christensen met by chance when Goodman was in the audience of Christensen's show Hot Pants, Cold Feet at the Comedy Central Stage. Goodman approached Christensen with the idea but admitted that she wasn't a writer. The musical has now been ten years in the making and recently pushed to the forefront after Christensen was diagnosed with Idiopathic Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss. Determined to accomplish all of her dreams before full loss of hearing, Christensen locked down Rachael Lawrence to be the all-star composer and went on her way to book the cast.

The dynamic story deals with the journeys many women face from training bras, to dating, to pumping at work, and facing breast cancer. The energetic songs incorporate humorous pieces like "Life in Boobs," "Wife Beater Tank Top," and "Suck It, Cancer" to the inspirational "I'm Diane". Cast members include: Sherry Cola (I Love Dick, TNT's Claws), Brooke Eyler, Naomi Murden (Walk of Shame, Super Single), Sara Montgomery, Leslie Rubino (Trump in Space), Kyla Page Williams along with Christensen and Goodman.

The Second City Hollywood is thrilled to welcome LIFE IN BOOBS to its Studio Theater. LIFE IN BOOBS embodies the core feminist and inclusive values that The Second City operates by, and satirizes the woes of being a woman in this wild world while also empowering the audience to have conversations about body positivity, adolesence, sex, motherhood, illness, and the power of being female.

LIFE IN BOOBS will run on Saturdays at 10pm from September 21st to December 14th at Second City Hollywood located at 6560 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. Previews will begin on Saturday,

August 24th. Tickets are $12 at secondcity.com or 323.464.8542.





