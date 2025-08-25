LET’S WRITE A MUSICAL Will Feature Post-Show Talkback With Ken Ross at Hudson Theatre Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grief Dialogues will present Let’s Write a Musical at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, September 12, 2025, with a special post-show talkback featuring Ken Ross, president of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation and son of the pioneering psychiatrist. Tickets are available at griefdialogues.com/lets-write-a-musical.

The new play explores the legacy of Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, whose groundbreaking 1969 book On Death and Dying introduced the world to the five stages of grief. The production shines a spotlight on one of the lesser-known stages identified in her original work: hope.

Ken Ross will reflect on his mother’s broader vision of grief, share why hope deserves a central role in conversations about loss, and offer a look ahead to the 2026 centennial of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s birth. “My mother’s work helped people see that grief is love—love with nowhere to go,” Ross said. “Hope is sometimes forgotten in that journey, but it’s always there, waiting to remind us that love never truly disappears. It finds new forms.”

“This play reminds us that even in our darkest moments, something beautiful can emerge,” added playwright and producer Elizabeth Coplan. “By highlighting hope as part of the grieving process, we show how resilience can turn loss into legacy.”

The September 12 performance will also serve as a fundraiser for the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation. VIP tickets ($100) will support both the foundation and Grief Dialogues, with proceeds shared equally to further their missions.

