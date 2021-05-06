LDM Publishing Announces Partnership With Morgan Dorr

LDM Publishing, which manages the vast legacy song catalogue of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007), has announced a new partnership with producer/songwriter Morgan Dorr whose successes include recordings with artists such as Fitz and the Tantrums, KT Tunstall, Bella Thorne, Victoria Justice, Lolo, Wrabel, Cimorelli, Haley Reinhart, Nikki Vianna, Pete Murray, Chaz Cardigan, Brandon Colbein, Transviolet and Emma Rosen.

Morgan has also proven his ability to tune into what advertisers want, having written and/or produced songs for multiple global ad campaigns including Jeep's Super Bowl "4x4ever" and "Main Street Love: Meet Sam" for Truist Financial.

Morgan, a signed writer/producer with Sony Music Publishing, will be working directly with singer/songwriter/producer, Lisa Dawn Miller (www.lisadawnmiller.com), President of LDM Publishing who is also the daughter of Ron Miller. "I'm so excited to work with Morgan - not just on my dad's major hits but also on some amazing, newly discovered songs from the catalogue which have never been heard before until now. I'm also looking forward to writing new songs together. Morgan is so talented. He's a great music visionary who has his finger on the pulse and the unique talent of thinking outside the paradigm. I'm grateful to Brian Monaco at Sony Music Publishing for bringing us together," Miller said.

Brian Monaco, President and Global Chief Marketing Officer for Sony Music Publishing, thought to bring the two together after having brainstormed the successful new production of Ron Miller's classic, "A Place in the Sun," with both Lisa and Morgan performing on the new track. The song was originally recorded by Stevie Wonder in 1966 for Motown Records with music by Bryan Wells, and was recently featured in "The Banker" starring Samuel L. Jackson for Apple TV+. Sony will be actively pursuing new film/tv/ad synch opportunities for the track.

"Ron Miller's legendary catalogue is filled with timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of fans. I'm thrilled to help usher in an exciting new chapter for his music alongside Morgan, Lisa, and the SMP team as we deliver the best opportunities and reach new audiences around the world," Brian said.

Morgan is very excited to work with Lisa and LDM Publishing. "For those of you who don't know Lisa, she's talented, hardworking and an outside-the-box thinker. Linking up to work on some songs, old and new, is one of the most unique and amazing things to happen in my career. No rules - just art," Morgan said.

The Ron Miller Legacy Songbook includes standards like "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time" and "Someday at Christmas." Ron's songs have sold/streamed in the hundreds of millions with recordings by some of the biggest recording artists of all time, including Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Diana Ross, Sammy Davis, Jr., Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, LeAnn Rimes, Jackie Evancho, Noah Cyrus, and Oliver Richman.

Ron's songs have been featured in numerous top-grossing films and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major ad campaigns by the largest global companies and brands.

Ron has numerous RIAA gold and multi-platinum records and multiple music industry awards. His songs have won several Grammy Awards including in 2005 for "Heaven Help Us All," the last song recorded by the legendary Ray Charles. "For Once in My Life" won multiple Grammy Awards for the Tony Bennett/Stevie Wonder collaboration. In 2009, "For Once in My Life" by Stevie Wonder was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The song's 50th Anniversary release was recorded by Ron's grandson, Oliver Richman - produced by Lisa Dawn Miller.

Lisa Dawn Miller is set to release a new EP entitled, "There You Are," dedicated to her soulmate, James E. Wallace, Jr., who passed away suddenly in 2020. The first single, "Rhythm of Me," is due in June 2021. She is also the producer and co-star of the critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack" currently in its 12th season, and she has written and produced numerous recordings and directed several music videos.

LDM Publishing also announces the addition of young songwriter/producer, Damian "DJ" Robinson to its team, who will be working with Lisa and LDM Publishing to write and produce original music as well as reimagined songs from the Ron Miller catalogue. "I love working with DJ. He is amazingly talented and has such positive energy! I see him going very far in the music industry," Miller said.

"I'm so grateful to be able to work at LDM Publishing, a place that shares the same vision and values as me, and to work with someone like Lisa who is pushing me outside of my comfort zone, expanding my artistic and creative abilities to go far beyond what I could ever imagine. It's more than just music. Lisa's teaching me the music business and about life - she's an amazing mentor," DJ said.

For the latest news on Lisa and LDM Publishing, visit lisadawnmiller.com, ldmpublishing.com and on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.