LA Premiere Of ON AN AVERAGE DAY Opens At The Complex Hollywood This October

The Los Angeles premiere of On an Average Day by John Kolvenbach is set to open October 4thin Hollywood.

The production, featuring Drew Kenney ("Veronica Mars", "The Bachelorette") and James Liddell ("Killer Kids"), opened on the West End with Woody Harrelson and Kyle MacLachlan. It tells the story of 2 brothers reunited after more than a decade apart, a darkly humorous tale of what can happen on an average day.

The show will run the first 3 weekends in October (Oct 4-20) at The Flight Theatre, part of The Complex on the infamous Santa Monica Blvd (6474 Santa Monica Blvd, LA CA 90038). Tickets are $25 online ($30 at door) and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm.

On an Average Day is being produced by Anne Kathryn Parma and Drew Kenney.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You